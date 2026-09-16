Serie A Has Second Managerial Sacking of the Early Season as Bologna Dismiss Tedesco

Serie A has its second managerial sacking as Bologna part ways with Domenico Tedesco after just four matches, with Raffaele Palladino taking over. Tedesco’s brief spell in charge ended Wednesday after Bologna collected just one point from their opening four league games, and Palladino has been brought in on a two-year deal to try to reverse the club’s poor start.

The decision comes barely three months after Tedesco replaced Vincenzo Italiano. The German-Italian coach leaves after defeats to Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli surrounding a 2-2 home draw with Sassuolo, leaving Bologna 16th in the early Serie A standings. The club’s official statement thanked Tedesco for his professionalism and competence while wishing him and his staff well.

Tedesco’s Short Bologna Spell Ends Abruptly

Tedesco never had much time to build the project Bologna had envisioned. The 40-year-old arrived in June on a contract through 2028 with an option for another season after spells with Schalke, Spartak Moscow, RB Leipzig, Belgium and Fenerbahçe. Results, however, quickly turned against him. Bologna scored only twice in four league matches and conceded five, while Tedesco also attracted unwanted attention during the Sassuolo draw when he was sent off after directing a highly disrespectful remark toward the referee. He subsequently received a two-match suspension and watched the Lazio and Atalanta games from the stands.

Speaking briefly after his departure, Tedesco sounded disappointed but avoided criticizing the club. “I can only say that this city welcomed me in an incredible way and I would have liked to stay longer,” he said. “I am very, very disappointed.”

Palladino Gets Immediate Chance to Change Bologna’s Fortunes

Raffaele Palladino now gets his chance to return to the Serie A sideline after agreeing a resolution with Atalanta, which dismissed him in June following the 2025-26 season. The 42-year-old previously coached Monza and Fiorentina before taking over at Atalanta midway through last season, leading the club to a seventh-place finish. He will sign a three-year contract with Bologna and take his first training session Wednesday.

Palladino will have his first game Saturday when Bologna hosts Torino at the Renato Dall’Ara. His task is straightforward: steady a team that has struggled for goals, quickly establish a clearer identity and prevent a disappointing opening month from setting the tone for the rest of the season.

The appointment also gives Palladino a chance to work with a squad that has undergone significant change during the summer. Bologna lost several important players and will need the new coach to integrate additions while restoring confidence to a team that has yet to win a league game.

Serie A Has Already Seen Two Coaching Changes

Bologna’s decision makes Tedesco the second Serie A coach dismissed this season. Fiorentina made the first change after only three matches, firing Grosso and bringing back Paolo Vanoli. Both Tedesco and Grosso had only been appointed during the summer, underlining just how quickly pressure can build in Italy’s top flight.

That makes the early weeks of the 2026-27 season unusually active on the managerial front. For Bologna, the attention now shifts immediately to Palladino and whether a change made after only four games can produce a response against Torino. The club has decided it cannot afford to wait any longer.