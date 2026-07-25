Bolton Wanderers vs Everton Match Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Bolton Wanderers F.C. hosted Everton F.C. in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. The Bolton Wanderers vs Everton clash served as an important test for both clubs as they continued preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Bolton entered the match following promotion back to the Championship through last season’s League One play-offs, while Everton used the fixture to build fitness and improve tactical cohesion ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace F.C. in late August.

Bolton Wanderers vs Everton Match Preview

The buildup to Bolton Wanderers vs Everton centered on the different objectives of the two sides. Bolton looked to measure themselves against Premier League opposition after securing promotion and hoped to continue building confidence before the Championship campaign began.

Everton, under manager David Moyes, viewed the friendly as another opportunity to sharpen the squad and evaluate players before competitive action returned. The coaching staff focused on improving match fitness, testing tactical combinations, and giving valuable minutes to first-team players.

The match was played at Bolton’s Toughsheet Community Stadium, with supporters from both clubs turning out to watch one of the standout fixtures of the pre-season schedule.

Team Focus and Broadcast Information

Bolton continued preparations for their return to the Championship after spending last season in League One. The club aimed to carry the momentum from its successful promotion campaign into the new season.

Everton approached the game as part of a demanding pre-season schedule before the start of the Premier League campaign. The coaching staff expected players to continue increasing their workload while developing consistency in possession and defensive organization.

Unlike Premier League fixtures, the match was not shown on traditional UK television. Fans around the world were able to watch the action through Everton TV’s live streaming service.

With both clubs using the match to build momentum ahead of important league campaigns, Bolton Wanderers vs Everton provided another valuable step in their preparations for the new season.