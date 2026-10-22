Bournemouth vs. AC Milan Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News, Starting XI & TV info

Bournemouth host AC Milan at Vitality Stadium on Thursday in UEFA Europa League league-phase action. Kick-off is 8:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. ET). The Cherries have made a perfect start to their first European campaign with two wins, while the Rossoneri recovered from an opening defeat with a dominant victory last week. This is a major occasion for the Premier League side against one of Europe’s historic clubs.

Bournemouth vs. AC Milan: Team News and Injury Updates

Bournemouth’s opening wins over Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz have given the club a perfect start to its first European campaign. Another positive result against Milan would be a significant statement for a side still establishing itself on the continental stage.

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has a few selection issues to manage, although there were no fresh injury concerns following the 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland. England midfielder Alex Scott remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Julian Araujo is also unavailable. Eli Junior Kroupi has returned to training after a foot injury but is not available for this Europa League fixture. Justin Kluivert, however, is fit and available after his recent fitness concerns, according to Bournemouth’s official team update.

Ben Gannon-Doak is another option after being added to Bournemouth’s European squad as cover for Kroupi. Adrien Truffert suffered cramps against Sunderland but is expected to be available. Rose has reason to stick with a side that has already beaten Real Sociedad away and Sturm Graz at home, although the demands of a busy schedule could influence his choices.

Milan also has selection decisions to make. Defender Matteo Gabbia and winger Alexis Saelemaekers are unavailable through injury, while Filippo Terracciano is suspended after his red card against Salzburg. Gonçalo Ramos has a fitness issue, but Amorim said it was not serious; Samuel Chukwueze’s situation remained less clear ahead of kickoff. The Milan manager has also confirmed that teenage forward Alphadjo Cissé will feature, following his hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Salzburg. Read Milan’s official pre-match press conference for the latest comments from Amorim.

Bournemouth vs. AC Milan: Predicted Starting Lineups

These are projected lineups, not confirmed XIs. The official teams are normally announced about an hour before kickoff, and this section will be updated when they are released.

Bournemouth (projected 4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Tavernier, Kluivert, Gannon-Doak; Evanilson.

AC Milan (projected 3-4-2-1): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Musah, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Loftus-Cheek, Cissé; Ramos.

Milan’s attacking selection is the main uncertainty, given the fitness questions surrounding Ramos and Chukwueze and Amorim’s stated intention to rotate. Bournemouth’s options could also change depending on Rose’s assessment of players returning from injury or building match fitness.

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. AC Milan

The Europa League matchup will be available across several broadcasters, depending on where you are watching.

Region TV channel or streaming service United States — English CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ United States — Spanish UniMás, TUDN, ViX Canada DAZN United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 Italy Sky Sport 252

Milan brings a different kind of experience. The Italian club has a long European pedigree and showed its attacking potential in Austria, but the absences and rotation decisions could make this a demanding test. For Bournemouth, the home crowd and a fast start could be important against an opponent accustomed to major European nights.