Hi, Subscriber

Bournemouth vs Augsburg Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
How to Watch Bournemouth vs Augsburg Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup
Getty
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Marcus Tavernier of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth at the City Ground on May 24, 2026 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

The club friendly between AFC Bournemouth and FC Augsburg took place today, July 30, 2026, at the Saalfelden Arena in Saalfelden am Steinernen Meer, Austria. The Bournemouth vs Augsburg fixture formed part of Bournemouth’s pre-season preparations as Marco Rose’s squad completed its summer training camp in Austria.

Bournemouth entered the match in a confident mood after a convincing 4-1 victory over St. Pauli, while Augsburg arrived looking to build on a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Saarbrücken. Both managers viewed the contest as another opportunity to improve fitness, test tactical ideas, and give key players valuable minutes before the new season.

The Bournemouth vs Augsburg clash also offered supporters an early look at how both teams were progressing ahead of their respective domestic campaigns.

Bournemouth vs Augsburg Team News

Bournemouth were expected to line up with Đorđe Petrović in goal behind a defense featuring Justin Smith, Harry Hill, Abakar Sylla Diakité and Adrien Truffert. Midfielders Lewis Cook and Alex Scott were set to provide balance behind an attacking group led by Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, Enes Ünal and Daniel Jebbison.

Augsburg were projected to start with Finn Dahmen in goal, while the visitors relied on a disciplined defensive structure as Manuel Baum continued preparing his side for the Bundesliga season.

Match Coverage

The friendly was not scheduled for live television coverage on major UK networks. However, supporters could follow the Bournemouth vs Augsburg match through international streaming services, including SportsEngine Play where available, while live text updates were also provided through the FotMob Match Tracker.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

0 Comments

Bournemouth vs Augsburg Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x