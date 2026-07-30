Bournemouth vs Augsburg Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

The club friendly between AFC Bournemouth and FC Augsburg took place today, July 30, 2026, at the Saalfelden Arena in Saalfelden am Steinernen Meer, Austria. The Bournemouth vs Augsburg fixture formed part of Bournemouth’s pre-season preparations as Marco Rose’s squad completed its summer training camp in Austria.

Bournemouth entered the match in a confident mood after a convincing 4-1 victory over St. Pauli, while Augsburg arrived looking to build on a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Saarbrücken. Both managers viewed the contest as another opportunity to improve fitness, test tactical ideas, and give key players valuable minutes before the new season.

The Bournemouth vs Augsburg clash also offered supporters an early look at how both teams were progressing ahead of their respective domestic campaigns.

Bournemouth vs Augsburg Team News

Bournemouth were expected to line up with Đorđe Petrović in goal behind a defense featuring Justin Smith, Harry Hill, Abakar Sylla Diakité and Adrien Truffert. Midfielders Lewis Cook and Alex Scott were set to provide balance behind an attacking group led by Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, Enes Ünal and Daniel Jebbison.

Augsburg were projected to start with Finn Dahmen in goal, while the visitors relied on a disciplined defensive structure as Manuel Baum continued preparing his side for the Bundesliga season.

Match Coverage

The friendly was not scheduled for live television coverage on major UK networks. However, supporters could follow the Bournemouth vs Augsburg match through international streaming services, including SportsEngine Play where available, while live text updates were also provided through the FotMob Match Tracker.