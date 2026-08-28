Bayern Look Unstoppable, But the Rest of the Bundesliga Won’t Be Boring

Bayern Munich enter the new Bundesliga season as the undisputed favorites, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. The defending champions won last season’s title by a commanding 16 points, shattered the Bundesliga’s single-season goals record with 122 goals, and completed a domestic double under Vincent Kompany. Harry Kane led the league in scoring for a third straight year with 36 goals, and no club in Germany can match Bayern’s financial muscle or squad depth. Still, the 2026-27 campaign — which kicks off August 28 with Bayern hosting Stuttgart and runs through May 22 — has plenty going on beneath the title race. The fight for Champions League places, the return of old rivals and unlikely newcomers, and the league’s trademark unpredictability should keep things interesting from the opening weekend on.

Bayern Add Depth as Kompany Chases a Third Straight Title

Kompany’s side strengthened further this summer, bringing in Ismaël Saibari from PSV Eindhoven and full-back Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt, both for roughly €55 million apiece. The bigger question mark hovers over the goal: 40-year-old Manuel Neuer has all but confirmed this will be his final season before retirement, and Bayern will need to manage that transition while also chasing a deeper Champions League run than last year’s semifinal exit. None of that looks likely to derail their domestic supremacy.

Dortmund Remain the Clearest Challengers, But the Gap Is Real

Borussia Dortmund finished second again last season under Niko Kovač and remain the most obvious challengers, though “challenger” comes with an asterisk given the 16-point gap. Dortmund brought in attacking midfielders Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman and Giannis Konstantelias to help replace Karim Adeyemi, who left for Barcelona, and Julian Brandt, who moved to Ajax. Kovač himself has downplayed any title talk, pointing to Bayern’s financial advantage as simply too large to close in one summer.

Leipzig and Leverkusen Both Rebuild Around New Coaches

RB Leipzig fired their coach after finishing third last season and turned to Martin Demichelis, who now has to replace two major departures — winger Yan Diomande and striker Loïs Openda both left this summer in a pair of big-money exits. Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are on their third head coach since Xabi Alonso departed for Real Madrid, with Carles Martínez Novell now taking over after stints from Erik ten Hag and Kasper Hjulmand didn’t stick. Both clubs still have enough talent to disrupt the bigger sides on any given weekend. VfB Stuttgart, who finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League themselves, add another team capable of taking points off anyone in the league.

The Race for Europe Should Be Wide Open

The battle for the remaining European spots looks especially competitive. Clubs like Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Freiburg have all shown they can surge into contention with the right run of form, and squad depth through a long season will likely decide who holds on. The Bundesliga’s attacking identity — averaging more than three goals a game last season — should keep matches entertaining across the entire table, not just at the top.

Three Promoted Clubs Bring Fresh Stories to the Table

There’s real novelty at the bottom of the table, too. Schalke return to the top flight after a three-year absence, restoring big crowds and reviving the Ruhr derby against Dortmund. SV Elversberg make history as the smallest club ever to play in the Bundesliga, a genuinely remarkable rise from Germany’s fourth tier just four years ago, while Paderborn earned their own promotion the hard way, beating Wolfsburg in the relegation play-off. All three will be fighting for survival, and none of them are likely to go down without a fight.

Bayern may well prove too strong for anyone to catch, but the chase for Champions League qualification, the promoted clubs’ fight to stay up, and the Bundesliga’s endless supply of goals and late drama will define how entertaining this season actually is. American fans have easier access than ever this year, too — a new broadcast deal brings at least 30 matches to USA Network and more than 275 free streams on Fandango, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo and Peacock. Full details on how to watch every game are available HERE. The action starts this weekend — tune in and enjoy the ride.