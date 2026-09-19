Bundesliga Saturday Preview, Predictions and How To Watch Every Game

Five Bundesliga matches take place on Saturday as the early table continues to take shape, and it’s the final round before an unprecedented three-week international break. Freiburg sit top after a perfect start, Dortmund are right behind them, while a cluster of sides at the bottom are already searching for answers before the long layoff. Form, home advantage, and defensive frailties should decide most of the afternoon’s results.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET

Freiburg have been the standout side so far, scoring 10 goals while conceding just once through three league games — a run capped last weekend by a 5-0 demolition of Gladbach that got their opposing manager fired on the spot. Frankfurt have shown attacking threat under new boss Adi Hütter but remain leaky at the back and have struggled for consistency at home. The visitors’ superior organization and current momentum make them clear favorites.

Prediction: Frankfurt 1-3 Freiburg

In the U.S., watch live on Fandango (English) / Universo (Spanish).

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Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Mainz 05 — 9:30 a.m. ET

Gladbach are in genuine crisis. Winless, already conceding 12 goals, and now managerless after Eugen Polanski was dismissed following last weekend’s mauling by Freiburg, they turn to interim boss Jan-Moritz Lichte for his first game in charge. Mainz recovered from a midweek setback and carry far more threat and structure right now. Even at home, and even with a new voice in the dressing room, Gladbach look vulnerable.

Prediction: Gladbach 1-2 Mainz

In the U.S., watch live on Fandango (English) / Peacock (Spanish).

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Hamburger SV vs. Köln — 9:30 a.m. ET

Hamburg remain the only side in the league without a goal to their name after three heavy defeats and a porous defense that’s already conceded five in a single match. Köln have shown far more resilience and possess enough quality to punish a struggling Hamburg side. A first league goal for HSV still looks unlikely.

Prediction: Hamburg 0-2 Köln

In the U.S., watch live on Fandango (English) / Peacock (Spanish).

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Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET

Both sides have started solidly. Bremen have shown real fight and scored regularly at home, while Augsburg remain difficult to break down and dangerous on the counter. Expect a tight, competitive contest between two teams that know exactly what they are this early in the season.

Prediction: Bremen 1-1 Augsburg

In the U.S., watch live on Fandango (English) / Peacock (Spanish).

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VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund — 12:30 p.m. ET

Dortmund are perfect through three games, having scored eight and conceded just two, and arrive full of confidence for the Saturday evening showcase fixture. Stuttgart create chances but have looked fragile defensively and sit in the bottom half of the table. The visitors’ quality and away form should prove decisive in what’s being billed as the marquee fixture of the round.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Dortmund

In the U.S., watch live on Fandango (English) / Universo (Spanish).

Saturday’s slate sets up a compelling final day before the break. Sunday brings three more fixtures to close out the round — Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig, newly promoted sides Schalke and Elversberg meet for the first time in the top flight, and Paderborn host Hoffenheim looking for their own first win of the season. After that, it’s three full weeks without club football as the international calendar takes over.