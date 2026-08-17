Cardiff City vs Wrexham Results Today: Championship Live Score, Updates, Stats

Cardiff City hosted Wrexham on Monday, August 17, 2026, in one of the most eagerly awaited opening-day fixtures of the new Championship season. The Welsh rivals met in league competition for the first time in 24 years, giving the Cardiff City Stadium a derby atmosphere from the outset.

Cardiff had returned to the second tier after finishing second in League One last season, while Wrexham had narrowly missed the promotion play-offs after ending the previous campaign in seventh.

The meeting also brought recent history into focus, with Cardiff having won 2–1 at the Racecourse Ground in the EFL Cup last October. Both clubs arrived with plenty to prove as the Cardiff City vs Wrexham rivalry returned to the league stage.

Cardiff City vs Wrexham: Team News and Form

Cardiff went into the opener with confidence after an active pre-season, although manager Brian Barry-Murphy faced a selection headache in central defense. The newly promoted side were looking to make an immediate impression back in the Championship and turn their home advantage into three points.

Wrexham, meanwhile, entered the derby without their leading scorer from last season. Josh Windass was sidelined by injury, leaving Phil Parkinson with a major attacking absence to manage.

The contrasting situations made the fixture especially intriguing. Cardiff had momentum from promotion, while Wrexham were determined to show that their impressive rise had not stalled after missing out on the play-offs.

Where to Watch and Match Context

The return of this Welsh derby added extra attention to the Championship’s opening round. The previous competitive meeting ended with Cardiff winning away, but Wrexham had the chance to respond on familiar territory in league football.

In the UK, the match was available live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with streaming through NOW. Viewers in the United States could watch via Paramount+.

With both teams beginning the 2026/27 campaign with ambitions of their own, the Cardiff City vs Wrexham contest provided an early test of how far each side had progressed since their last competitive meeting.