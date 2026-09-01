CBS Sports Extends English-Language Liga MX Coverage for 2026-27

If you’ve been following Liga MX in the States and wondering whether the English-language option on CBS would stick around, the answer is in. CBS Sports is continuing its coverage this season, committing to at least 40 regular-season matches plus additional playoff games from the 2026-27 schedule. Those games will air on CBS Sports Network or the free Golazo Network, all with English commentary — a welcome bit of continuity for fans who’d rather hear the call in English than hunt down a Spanish-language feed.

CBS Sports Renews Its Liga MX Sublicense Deal With TelevisaUnivision

The announcement came via CBS Sports’ own channels on September 1, confirming what many fans had hoped for after the original agreement ran through May 2026. Like last season’s arrangement, this is a sublicense from TelevisaUnivision rather than a full primary rights package — CBS gets to select certain matches and produce them in English rather than carrying the entire league. That model worked well enough the first time around that the network is sticking with it, giving viewers who already use CBS platforms for European soccer a reliable weekend option for Mexican league action later in the evening.

Cruz Azul-Santos Laguna Kicks Off the New Slate This Sunday

The first concrete date on the new schedule is already set. Cruz Azul hosts Santos Laguna this Sunday, September 6, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, with kickoff in Mexico City at 8 p.m. local time at Estadio Banorte. It’s a solid early-season fixture to kick things off. The commentary team carries over from last season, with Adrián García-Márquez, Nico Cantor, and Chris Wittyngham among the announcers slated to call games — a style that sits comfortably between traditional soccer analysis and the more conversational tone many American viewers prefer. Expect more of the same as the Apertura unfolds and the Liguilla approaches.

Which Clubs You’re Most Likely to See on CBS

Liga MX rights in the U.S. have always broken down by home club. TelevisaUnivision holds the largest package, covering teams like Club América, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Monterrey, Toluca, and Atlas, among others. Since CBS is sublicensing from that group, the matches landing on CBS Sports Network or Golazo Network tend to feature those same sides. Last season’s schedule leaned heavily on América, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Monterrey, and Toluca, with occasional high-profile games involving Atlas or other Televisa-linked clubs, and that pattern should hold again this year. You won’t see every home game from every team, but the bigger clubs and the more attractive matchups should show up regularly, keeping the English broadcast focused on the games most fans actually want to watch.

Where to Find the Games

CBS Sports Network carries some matches on traditional cable and satellite, while others land on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network, streaming on Pluto TV and other platforms. Highlights and extra coverage typically show up on CBSSports.com and the network’s social channels under the Golazo banner. For English-speaking fans, the value is simple: a consistent place to catch Liga MX without switching languages mid-weekend, with a familiar production team calling the action. As the 2026-27 season builds toward the Liguilla, those 40-plus matches should give viewers plenty of chances to stay connected to one of the most-watched leagues in the country.