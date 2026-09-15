Celtic Boss Martin O’Neill Makes Ruthless Rangers Admission

Celtic’s 3-0 loss to Rangers in the latest Scottish League Cup quarter-final derby on Sept. 13 was a surprise, to say the least.

Rangers-Celtic is always a difficult match for both teams, but it is safe to say nobody expected such a convincing win for Derek McInnes’ side.

A couple of days after this painful defeat, The Hoops boss Martin O’Neill made a ruthless admission, once again pointing at his players rather than giving credit to the opponent.

“I said to the players, I’m not so sure whether Rangers beat us or we beat ourselves in that sense,” O’Neill told Celtic TV before the UEFA Europa League game against Ferencváros (Sept. 17).

He added, “You’ve got to put the work in, you’ve got to do it, and you’ve got to do it every single week. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a home game against somebody who’s at the bottom of the league or away at Ibrox. You’ve just really got to put the work in.”

Martin O’Neill Says Celtic ‘Beat Themselves’ in Rangers Defeat

O’Neill insisted Celtic players have to be more aware of what these matches demand, using other generations of Hoops as an example.

“That has defined Celtic teams in the past, putting this work in. That’s what we did at the back end of last season. Hopefully, this will be the last time I mention it. We showed heart, grit and determination to fight back, having been beaten by Dundee United, to win the next seven games, including winning against Rangers and Hearts.”

“Some of those matches, I think we won through sheer desire. So you’ve got to have that. There’s no point in having all the talent in the world if you don’t apply the determination and the will to win. Sometimes that defines players. I’ve said this to the players in the dressing room, and it doesn’t hold all the time, but sometimes you can make assumptions on players’ character about what they do on the pitch.”

Frankly, O’Neill is not wrong to make those demands of his team, but what would be best for all parties is for those locker room talks to also make clear the structure and the strategy the players have to adhere to. It is not only about attitude and mentality, but also tactics. It is that simple. That is football. So, yes, the players have responsibility, but the manager is also the main person responsible.