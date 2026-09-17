Celtic vs. Ferencvaros Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI for UEFA Europa League

Celtic will host Ferencváros at Celtic Park in Glasgow this Thursday, Sept. 17, for the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

The Hoops arrive aiming to lift morale after losing the derby to Rangers on Sept. 13 and being eliminated in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals. That night, Martin O’Neill’s team lost thanks to goals from Dan Neil in the 23rd and 76th minutes and Kevin Kelsy in the 59th minute.

Celtic currently sit top of the Premiership with 18 points after six matches and a perfect record of six wins. However, the setback against Rangers in the League Cup represented a hard blow to the morale of The Boys, who hope to quickly return to the path of victory by facing the Hungarian club.

Ferencváros, meanwhile, arrive at this match after defeating Debreceni EAC 7-0 in the round of 64 of the Hungarian Cup, after drawing 2-2 against Újpest in a league match on Sept. 6.

Ferencváros currently sit fifth in the Hungarian league standings with 11 points after six matches and a record of three wins, two draws and one defeat. Celtic arrive at this match with greater domestic stability than Ferencváros, but we insist that the latest setback against Rangers could be decisive for the mood of O’Neill’s players.

Celtic vs. Ferencvaros: Team News & Starting Lineups

Celtic will not be able to count on Callum Osmond, Alistair Johnston and Jota for this match due to injury, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unavailable due to a suspension he picked up at Besiktas.

It is clear that O’Neill will probably make changes compared to what was presented against Rangers over the weekend, and names such as Haissem Hassan will probably return to the starting XI. Viljami Sinisalo could also return to the goal.

Ferencváros, meanwhile, arrive at this match without injury concerns, so they are expected to field their most competitive starting XI possible.

Celtic CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Ferencváros: Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Sorensen, McGregor, Baur; Hassan, Duran, Forrest.

Ferencváros CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Celtic: Varga; O. Nagy, Gomez, Raemaekers, Cadu; Corbu, A. Nagy; Bamidele, Zachariassen, Arzani; Bagi.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them. The match is set to start at 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET, and 8:00 p.m. BST.