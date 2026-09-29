Celtic Get Financial and Business Warning Amid Club Crisis

Celtic have received a warning about the club’s financial and business situation amid the sporting crisis they are going through.

The Hoops have just lost their two most recent derbies against Rangers, falling 0-3 on September 13 in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup and falling 0-1 at Parkhead on September 20 on Matchday 7 of the Scottish Premiership.

In addition, between those two matches they also lost 1-3 to Ferencváros in the UEFA Europa League.

Amid these negative results, both the coach and the players have been singled out, with some placing most of the blame on a lack of tactics from head coach Martin O’Neill, while others point to a mental issue within the dressing room.

For his part, pundit Hugh Keevins warned that the club’s crisis goes beyond the sporting side and also pointed to the club’s board management.

Keevins claims Celtic have fallen behind in day-to-day club structure and are losing their way in administrative decision-making.

He also recalled that becoming accustomed to failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League league phase every year is significantly affecting the club financially.

He also spoke about the club’s interim chairman and how the board has been unable to hire someone to remain permanently in the position.

He also pointed to the doubts surrounding O’Neill as head coach. Although some people defend him and argue he still has the energy to remain in charge, others prefer the Irishman, a club legend, to step aside and leave the position.

Hugh Keevins Warns Celtic Crisis Goes Beyond the Pitch

He said, “Celtic are in trouble all over the place. There is doubt over the manager’s future. They have issued financial figures that suggest that they are no longer running the business as successfully as they once did. They are losing money through non-qualification of the Champions League, which is becoming an annual event like Christmas, as far as Celtic are concerned.”

“People are looking at the running of the club. The day-to-day running of the club, and thinking, ‘They are losing their way here.’ They are out-of-date as a football club. The interim chairman, who incidentally is still the interim chairman, nine months after assuming that title. At Celtic, things sure move slowly.”

Elsewhere, former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan recently spoke about Celtic’s problems and said an uncomfortable truth for The Hoops. For him, the main problem is the physical inferiority in midfield.

He said, “I think Celtic are really struggling in the middle of the park. Ultimately, you can’t make yourself bigger or stronger. So when you know that somebody is physically better than you, then what you do on the ball has to be so much better. You have to have a way of playing through that aggression and that pressure.”