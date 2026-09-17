Celtic Get Massive Backlash During Ferencvaros Match: ‘Waste of a Jersey’

Celtic faced massive backlash during their match against Ferencváros in the UEFA Europa League this Thursday, Sept. 17. It was the 60th minute, and The Hoops were down 1-3.

It all started with an own goal from Liam Scales in the 20th minute, followed by a short-lived equalizer from Mika Baur in the 44th minute. However, they went into halftime down, as in the 45th minute plus one minute of added time, Kristoffer Zachariassen scored to give the visitors the lead again.

In the 47th minute, Daniel Arzani also scored for the Hungarian club, making things even more complicated. While all of this was happening, Celtic fans were already making themselves heard on social media and were expressing their discontent, in some cases specifically directed at certain players.

Two players singled out by fans on social media were captain Callum McGregor and USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic Fans Unleash Backlash on Social Media During Match

“I don’t care if he’s captain. This season, Callum McGregor is a complete waste of a jersey. Negative, slow s—-. Carter-Vickers looks like he’s towing a caravan every time he moves,” a user wrote on X (Twitter).

Another player singled out was Kieran Tierney, who was described as “useless,” with fans pointing out that the board doesn’t dare leave him on the bench because they aren’t willing to spend more money.

It is more than clear that something is not working in Celtic’s environment, and although coach O’Neill has already pointed out some deficiencies in his squad, such as mentality and a lack of character when facing important matches such as the Old Firm derby, perhaps it is also time to point at the manager himself, who, although he heroically won the championship last season and has a perfect record in the league this campaign, has fallen short in terms of strategy and overall impressions in the last two cup matches, both in the Scottish Cup and now in the Europa League.

What’s Next for Celtic?

After this complicated Europa League match, things won’t get any easier for Celtic and head coach Martin O’Neill. In the seventh matchweek of the Premiership, Celtic will host Rangers at Celtic Park next Sunday, Sept. 20, for another edition of the derby that we already know ended in a victory for Derek McInnes’ team last time around.

This match against Rangers also represents The Hoops’ final match of September, as they will not return to action until Oct. 11, when they visit Motherwell for the eighth matchweek of the Scottish Premiership.

It should be remembered that there will be a fairly lengthy international break during this period.