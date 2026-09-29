Celtic Handed Harsh but Fair Truth After Two Rangers Defeats

Celtic have faced a harsh truth in the middle of a difficult period. It is clear that The Hoops are not in their best form after suffering two defeats in their last two derbies against Rangers.

On September 13, they lost 3-0 to Derek McInnes’ team in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup, while on September 20 they lost again, this time 0-1 at Parkhead on Matchday 7 of the Scottish Premiership.

In addition, between these two matches they also lost 3-1 to Ferencváros on September 17 in the UEFA Europa League.

Following this performance crisis the team is going through, many have questioned the future of club legend Martin O’Neill, who is currently the head coach, and although some believe he still has the necessary energy to remain in charge, others believe that the best thing for him would be to step aside and let someone else take charge of the project.

Former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan recently spoke about Celtic’s problems and said an uncomfortable truth for The Hoops. For him, the main problem is the physical inferiority in midfield.

According to Allan, Celtic are suffering a lot in this area of the pitch against very physical opponents such as Rangers and, as was also the case with LASK, in the Champions League qualifying round.

In terms of strength and intensity, the former midfielder believes that The Boys are well below the level.

He also commented that the team has been abandoning its tactical identity in recent matches and is very ineffective with the ball. Allan not only pointed to tactical problems, but also a mental issue and a lack of conviction in the team.

He warned that in the second half of the most recent match against Rangers, he sensed a lack of belief on the pitch and in the stands that the situation could be turned around.

Allan Says Rangers Were ‘In Second Gear’ Against Celtic

He said, “The first win was a real statement from Rangers and gave them belief that, physically, they have got Celtic’s number. LASK did as well. I think Celtic are really struggling in the middle of the park. Ultimately, you can’t make yourself bigger or stronger. So when you know that somebody is physically better than you, then what you do on the ball has to be so much better. You have to have a way of playing through that aggression and that pressure.”

“To turn up in the second game and go away from everything you identify with Celtic – 4-3-3, ball to the wingers and looking to go and create – and look to go more direct against a Rangers 3-5-2, was telling. And yet, to no avail… no performance and no result.”

“Looking at the second half of the league game there, Rangers looked as if they were sitting in second gear. They were that comfortable – Celtic just could not lay a glove on them. That reflected in the shots on target that they had, and Rangers were unfortunate not to be two or three goals better off than they were.”

He concluded, “A lot of people who were at the game in the second half could feel there was a real lack of belief. That’s a lack of belief throughout the players, and in the stadium, that Celtic were going to get themselves back into the game. That is not something you would associate with Celtic.”