Celtic Handed Good News Before Sunday’s Rangers Derby

Celtic have been handed a massive boost ahead of Sunday’s derby against Rangers in the quarterfinals of the Scottish League Cup.

According to head coach Martin O’Neill, who spoke to The Celtic Way after Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over St. Johnstone, left-back Kieran Tierney will be fully available to feature in Sunday’s derby, after a thigh injury he suffered during a match against Falkirk in late August 2026.

“Yes, of course. It’s nice to see him. Trying to get him on the field before the end of the game. Even if he’d not got on, he’d have been alright for Sunday,” O’Neill said.

Tierney had missed Celtic’s previous two matches before their trip to McDiarmid Park, but against St. Johnstone, he finally returned to action and was able to play a few minutes. Specifically, Tierney came on in the 87th minute, replacing Liam Scales.

In that match, the defender only had time to make seven touches and complete one of the four passes he attempted. So this is not a definitive indication of Tierney’s current physical condition, and we will have to wait a few days for more clarity on whether he can start or at least play significant minutes.

During the three minutes he played against St. Johnstone, he completed three passes in the final third and created a big chance.

Kieran Tierney Remains a Key Piece for Celtic

This season, Tierney has featured in six matches for Celtic, including four appearances in the Premiership, where he has provided two assists, as well as two appearances in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

Last season, he was one of the club’s most-used players, making 53 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists.

A testament to the veteran left-back’s importance is the fact that, according to the statistics site FotMob, Tierney currently has the team’s highest overall rating despite his limited appearances this season.

The Scotland defender is even second on the team’s assist chart this season with two, trailing only Camilo Durán and Benjamin Nygren, who have three assists each.

What Is Next for Celtic In September?

Next up for Celtic are two important derbies against Rangers on Sunday, Sept. 13, for the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals and on Sept. 20 for the seventh matchday of the Premiership. In both matches, they will not be able to count on Yang Hyun-jun, as the South Korean will leave to play in the Asian Games with his national team.

Between the two derbies, they will also host Ferencvaros for the opening matchday of the UEFA Europa League on Sept. 17.