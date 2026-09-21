Celtic Told Martin O’Neill Wants to Stay Despite Poor Run

Celtic have been told that Martin O’Neill still has the energy to continue as the club’s manager despite the team’s recent poor run.

The Hoops are not only coming off a 1-0 defeat in the most recent derby on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership, but they also lost their opening match in the UEFA Europa League against Ferencvaros, leaving a terrible impression, and suffered a resounding 0-3 defeat against Rangers in the first edition of this season’s Old Firm Derby in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinals, being eliminated from the competition prematurely.

This situation has generated both strong and harsh criticism of coach O’Neill, and although the Irishman is considered a club legend, some fans would prefer he resign to stop damaging his reputation.

In any case, following Sunday’s defeat against Rangers, Neil Lennon, who has always said that he considers O’Neill to be something of a father figure, has told Sky Sports (h/t Daily Record) that the Irishman still has the energy to continue in charge and that this is what he wants to happen, but that it is normal for him to be under pressure in situations like these.

He said, “Martin is clearly hurting; he’s smarting about it. The break has come at a good time for him; he can recuperate, get some sun. He still feels he’s got the energy to do it, but when you get a week like this, you’ll come under a lot of scrutiny.”

What’s Next for Celtic in October?

Next up for Celtic, they will have a much-needed break due to the September and first-week-of-October international break, but next month will be very busy, with six matches on the calendar starting Oct. 11, when they visit Motherwell for Matchweek 8 of the Scottish Premiership.

On Oct. 15, they will visit Benfica for another matchday of the UEFA Europa League, and just three days later, they will host Hearts at Celtic Park for Matchweek 9 of the league.

On Oct. 22, they will host Celta Vigo for Matchday 3 of the Europa League, before visiting Hibernian for Matchweek 10 of the league on Oct. 24. They will finish the month on Oct. 28, when they host Dundee United for Matchweek 11 of the Scottish Premiership.

The coming days will be key for the club’s board, coaching staff, and sporting management to act on the remainder of the season. Let’s see what happens.