Celtic Urged to Sack Martin O’Neill After Ferencvaros Defeat

Celtic is a massive club. And because it’s so big and always expected to win everything, its fanbase is that passionate. After the match against Ferencvaros, the club has been urged to sack manager Martin O’Neill.

O’Neill is considered a club legend, but that does not exempt him from judgment and criticism when necessary. That is precisely the message that independent outlet Everything Celtic wanted to give after losing 1-3 to the Hungarian club on the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League.

“Martin O’Neill is a Celtic legend, that won’t change. However, he should have had his fairytale end of the season and left,” wrote the cited outlet on its X (Twitter) account.

“There’s no purpose to our play, the team looks tactically devoid & the feel-good factor has been smashed to smithereens. The players are an embarrassment,” they added.

A fan responded to this post saying, “100%. I can’t bring myself to ever say a bad word about O’Neill, but he really needs to take it upon himself and walk before it damages his reputation further.”

Own Goal and Defensive Errors Sink Celtic vs. Ferencvaros

Thursday’s match went from bad to worse. It all started with an own goal from Liam Scales in the 20th minute, followed by a short-lived equalizer from Mika Baur in the 44th minute. However, they went into halftime down, as Kristoffer Zachariassen scored in the 45th minute plus one minute of added time to give the visitors the lead again.

In the 47th minute, Daniel Arzani also scored for the Hungarian club, making things even more complicated.

While all of this was happening, Celtic fans were already making themselves heard on social media and were expressing their discontent, in some cases specifically directed at certain players.

“I don’t care if he’s captain. This season, Callum McGregor is a complete waste of a jersey. Negative, slow s—. Carter-Vickers looks like he’s towing a caravan every time he moves,” a user wrote on X (Twitter).

Another player singled out was Kieran Tierney, who was described as “useless,” with fans pointing out that the board doesn’t dare leave him on the bench because they aren’t willing to spend more money.

What’s Next for Celtic?

After this complicated Europa League match, things won’t get any easier for Celtic and head coach Martin O’Neill. In the seventh matchweek of the Premiership, Celtic will host Rangers at Celtic Park next Sunday, Sept. 20, for another edition of the derby that Derek McInnes’ team won last time around.

This match against Rangers also represents the Hoops’ final match of September, as they will not return to action until Oct. 11, when they visit Motherwell for the eighth matchweek of the Scottish Premiership.

It should be remembered that there will be a fairly lengthy international break during this period.