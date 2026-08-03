Celtic vs Dundee Results Today: Scottish Premiership Live Score, Updates, Stats

Celtic welcomed Dundee FC to Celtic Park on Monday night to conclude Round 1 of the 2026–27 Scottish Premiership season. The Celtic vs Dundee clash marked the start of Celtic’s league title defense as the reigning champions raised the championship flag before kick-off.

Under manager Martin O’Neill, Celtic entered the new campaign chasing a sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title after completing a domestic double last season. Dundee, meanwhile, arrived full of confidence after an impressive Scottish League Cup group-stage campaign, where they scored 14 goals in four matches.

The Celtic vs Dundee encounter also offered both teams an early opportunity to build momentum for the new league season.

Celtic vs Dundee Match Preview

Celtic finished last season in outstanding form, lifting both the Scottish Premiership and domestic cup. Their pre-season campaign produced mixed results, including a 2–2 draw against AC Milan, but expectations remained high heading into the league opener.

Dundee had already gained valuable competitive minutes during the League Cup group stage, ending the competition with a convincing 4–0 victory over Clyde. Historically, however, the visitors have found this fixture difficult. Since 2003, Celtic have won 36 of the 37 meetings between the clubs, while Dundee have managed just one victory, with six matches ending in draws.

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Celtic were without suspended defender Liam Scales, while new signing Kasper Høgh and forward Camilo Durán were expected to make an immediate impact.

Dundee missed Imari Samuels and Callum Jones through injury. Summer additions, including Alan Forrest and goalkeeper Owen Goodman, joined experienced striker Simon Murray in the squad.