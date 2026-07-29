Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Cerezo Osaka welcomed Borussia Dortmund to Yanmar Stadium Nagai on Wednesday as both clubs met in an international club friendly during the CAPCOM presents Cerezo Osaka Global Challenge 2026, part of Borussia Dortmund’s Evonik Japan Tour.

The Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund fixture attracted plenty of attention because it reunited former Dortmund star Shinji Kagawa with the Bundesliga club where he enjoyed some of the most successful years of his career. Borussia Dortmund also handed starts to summer signings Justin Lerma and Takato Yamamoto as manager Niko Kovač continued preparations for the new season.

Meanwhile, Cerezo Osaka used the match to sharpen their squad ahead of the return of J1 League action in August. The Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund clash also renewed a rivalry that last saw Dortmund claim a thrilling 3-2 victory during their 2024 pre-season tour of Japan.

Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineups

Cerezo Osaka named Koki Nakamura in goal behind a defense of Cools, Inoue, Hatanka and Nakamura. Captain Shunta Tanaka partnered Yokoyama in midfield, while Shinji Kagawa operated in an advanced role alongside Okazawa and Takahashi behind striker Solomon Sakuragawa.

Borussia Dortmund started Alexander Meyer in goal. The back line featured Reggiani, Gadou and Mane, with Yan Couto and Almugera Kabar operating in wider positions. New arrivals Justin Lerma and Takato Yamamoto started in midfield, while Jobe Bellingham and Inacio supported captain Serhou Guirassy in attack.

Key Storylines Ahead of Kickoff

The biggest storyline centered on Shinji Kagawa, who faced Borussia Dortmund for the first time since returning to Japanese football. The midfielder won two Bundesliga titles and reached the UEFA Champions League final during his time with the German club, making the reunion one of the highlights of the Japan tour.

From Dortmund’s perspective, the friendly offered another opportunity for Niko Kovač to evaluate his squad before the Bundesliga season. Giving Justin Lerma and Takato Yamamoto starting roles allowed the pair to build chemistry with their new teammates, while Guirassy and Bellingham were expected to lead the attack against an organized Cerezo Osaka side.

The Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund match was expected to provide valuable minutes for both teams as they continued their pre-season preparations while entertaining a packed crowd in Osaka.