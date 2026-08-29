Mark Your Calendars: The UEFA Champions League Calendar Released

The wait is over — the UEFA Champions League has released its full match calendar for the 2026-27 league phase, and fans finally know exactly when to circle their biggest nights of the European season. Following Thursday’s draw in Monaco, which paired all 36 clubs against eight league-phase opponents apiece, UEFA has now confirmed the schedule for all eight matchdays. The action runs from Tuesday, September 8, 2026, through Wednesday, January 27, 2027, before the knockout rounds take shape in February. On each day of each Matchday, two matches will kickoff at 18:45 CET and the rest at 21:00 CET. Here’s a look at the top games on each matchday.

Matchday 1 — September 8-10

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan (Tuesday, Sep. 8th, 21:00 CET)

Porto vs. Manchester City (Tuesday, Sep. 8th, 21:00 CET)

Napoli vs. Arsenal (Wednesday, Sep. 9th, 21:00 CET)

Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid (Wednesday, Sep. 9th, 21:00 CET)

Bayern Munich vs. Bodø/Glimt (Thursday, Sep. 10th, 21:00 CET)

Matchday 2 — October 13-14

Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United (Tuesday, Oct. 13th, 21:00 CET)

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain (Wednesday, Oct. 14th, 21:00 CET)

Roma vs. Real Madrid (Wednesday, Oct. 14th, 21:00 CET)

Matchday 3 — October 20-21

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona (Tuesday, Oct. 20th, 21:00 CET)

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal (Wednesday, Oct. 21st, 21:00 CET)

Matchday 4 — November 3-4

Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, 21:00 CET)

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City (Wednesday, Nov. 4th, 21:00 CET)

Matchday 5 — November 24-25

Manchester City vs. Napoli (Tuesday, Nov. 24th, 21:00 CET)

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund (Tuesday, Nov. 24th, 21:00 CET)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma (Wednesday, Nov. 25th, 21:00 CET)

Matchday 6 — December 8-9

Barcelona vs. Manchester City (Tuesday, Dec. 8th, 21:00 CET)

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid (Wednesday, Dec. 9th, 21:00 CET)

Matchday 7 — January 19-20

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool (Tuesday, Jan. 19th, 21:00 CET)

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich (Wednesday, Jan. 20th, 21:00 CET)

Matchday 8 — January 27 (all matches kick off simultaneously)

Arsenal vs Sabah

Roma vs Lille

Atlético de Madrid vs Fenerbahçe

Borussia Dortmund vs AEK Athens

Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt

Bayern München vs Real Betis

Barcelona vs Como

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

Feyenoord vs Leipzig

LASK vs Porto

Liverpool vs Lens

Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray

PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart

Slavia Praha vs Aston Villa

Napoli vs Viking

Villarreal vs Manchester United

Slovan Bratislava vs Inter

Complete calendar can be seen HERE.

With the calendar now locked in, fans across every time zone can start planning their Tuesday and Wednesday nights well in advance. Between now and January, there won’t be many quiet weeks in Europe’s premier club competition — and with the knockout rounds looming just beyond the horizon, every one of these matchdays carries real weight in the race for a place in the Round of 16.