Munich, Barcelona Awarded Champions League Finals for 2028, 2029

The next two Champions League finals now have their homes. UEFA announced Tuesday that Munich’s Allianz Arena will host the 2028 final, while Barcelona’s renovated Camp Nou has been selected for the 2029 showpiece, beating Wembley in the bidding process.

The decisions were made by UEFA’s Executive Committee during its meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece. Munich was the only candidate for the 2028 final, while Barcelona and London remained in contention for 2029 after submitting the two final bids. The choices give European soccer two of its most recognizable stadiums for consecutive Champions League finals.

Munich Gets Another Champions League Final

The Allianz Arena, officially referred to by UEFA as the Munich Football Arena, will stage the competition’s showpiece for the third time. It previously hosted the 2012 final, when Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich on penalties, before welcoming the final again in 2025, when Paris Saint-Germain beat Inter Milan.

That gives Munich another Champions League final just three years after hosting the competition’s 2025 conclusion. The 2028 selection was the straightforward part of UEFA’s decision because Munich was the only association to submit a bid for that final.

The venue remains one of the most recognizable stadiums in European soccer, with Bayern Munich playing its home matches there. For fans, the prospect of another Champions League final in the distinctive illuminated arena adds another major event to Munich’s already extensive football history.

Camp Nou Wins Race for 2029 Final

The more closely contested decision was for 2029, with Camp Nou beating Wembley for the right to host the final. The Barcelona stadium last staged the Champions League final in 1999, when Manchester United produced its famous stoppage-time comeback to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1.

The return comes as Camp Nou undergoes one of the biggest stadium redevelopment projects in European soccer. The renovated venue is expected to reach a capacity of around 105,000, although construction is still underway, with the upper tier and roof among the remaining work.

Wembley had been the other finalist in the bidding race and brought considerable experience of its own. The London stadium has hosted the Champions League final three times since the turn of the century, most recently in 2024, when Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund.

Two Iconic Venues, Two Huge Finals

UEFA’s decision now establishes a clear path for the Champions League finals over the next three seasons. Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium will host the 2027 final before the competition moves to Munich in 2028 and Barcelona in 2029.

For Barcelona, the 2029 final could be the centerpiece of the club’s return to a fully modernized Camp Nou. The stadium is being rebuilt with a dramatically expanded capacity and a new roof, making the chance to stage the Champions League final particularly significant.

For Munich, meanwhile, another final reinforces the city’s position as one of European football’s premier host destinations. Two of the continent’s most famous stadiums now have their places secured for the biggest club match in soccer — and fans already know where the Champions League trophy will be lifted in 2028 and 2029.