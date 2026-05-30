Champions League Final 2026 Opening Ceremony: Start Time Performers and Details

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final will bring together defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League winners Arsenal at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday.

While the match itself is the centerpiece of European club football, fans will also be treated to UEFA’s traditional pre-match entertainment event. The official “UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show presented by Pepsi” returns before kickoff, adding a major music spectacle to one of the biggest nights on the sporting calendar.

PSG are aiming to become only the second club in the modern Champions League era to successfully defend the trophy, while Arsenal are seeking their first European Cup title and a historic league-and-Champions League double under Mikel Arteta.

The Killers Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show

This year’s opening ceremony will be headlined by American rock band The Killers.

The Las Vegas-based group will perform some of their biggest hits before kickoff in Budapest as part of UEFA’s pre-match production.

“When we were asked to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show presented by Pepsi we said, ‘Yes’ without hesitation; some stages speak for themselves,” The Killers said in a statement.

“We’re honoured to celebrate the incredible teams and players at what will undoubtedly be an epic match.”

The band’s appearance will follow a short film titled The Race Begins, featuring frontman Brandon Flowers alongside former England captain David Beckham.

UEFA described the production as a “playful, high-stakes race to reach the most highly-anticipated match of the season.”

The opening show has become a regular part of Champions League final festivities. Previous performers have included Linkin Park, Lenny Kravitz, Burna Boy, Anitta, Dua Lipa, Alicia Keys, Imagine Dragons and Camila Cabello.

Pepsi remains the presenting sponsor of the event and has worked with UEFA on the production since 2016.

UEFA Champions League Final Schedule and Viewing Information

The kick-off show is expected to begin approximately 30 minutes before the match, with estimates placing the start between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. BST.

The Champions League final itself will kick off at 5:00 p.m. BST, marking the first men’s final to start at that time after UEFA moved the kickoff three hours earlier than in previous seasons.

According to UEFA, the adjustment was made to “enhance the overall matchday experience for fans, teams and host cities.”

The governing body also stated that the earlier kickoff creates a “more accessible broadcasting window” while making the event more family-friendly and improving transportation options for supporters.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the kick-off show and final coverage through TNT Sports, with programming beginning at 3:00 p.m. BST. The ceremony will also be streamed through UEFA’s official website and YouTube channels.

The final will be played at Budapest’s Puskas Arena, which has a capacity of 67,215 and is hosting its first UEFA Champions League final.

The event is expected to attract a massive global audience. UEFA previously stated that the Champions League final reaches viewers in more than 200 territories and projects hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide across television, streaming, and digital platforms.

With PSG and Arsenal competing for European football’s biggest prize and The Killers providing the pre-match entertainment, Budapest is set to host one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.