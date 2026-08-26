UEFA Champions League Play-Off Second Legs: Final Four Spots Up for Grabs

Four dramatic second legs take center stage Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League play-off round reaches its climax. The winners claim the final four places in the expanded 36-team league phase, while the losers drop into the Europa League. Remarkably, all four ties remain perfectly balanced heading into tonight — every single first leg ended in a draw. Home advantage, nerve, and experience will decide who’s still standing by the final whistle.

AEK Athens Chase First Champions League Return Since 2018 Against Levski Sofia

AEK Athens host Levski Sofia at the OPAP Arena knowing a place in the league phase is within reach for the first time since 2018-19. The Greek champions created the better chances in Sofia — Luka Jović rattled the crossbar — but couldn’t find a way past a Levski defense that’s now gone six straight matches without conceding. Jović returned to scoring form with a brace in a 4-0 league win over Iraklis over the weekend, while Levski arrive unbeaten in 19 matches and fresh off their own 6-0 domestic thrashing of Spartak Varna. The hostile home atmosphere and AEK’s individual quality up front should be enough to get it done.

Prediction: AEK Athens 2-0 Levski Sofia

Lyon Host Fenerbahçe Level on Aggregate After a Tense 1-1 First Leg

This looks like the pick of the night at Groupama Stadium. Loïs Openda’s headed goal in Istanbul was canceled out by Mason Greenwood early in the second half, leaving this tie level heading into tonight’s second leg. Fenerbahçe are a very dangerous side under Ismail Kartal. Anderson Talisca has scored five of the club’s six goals across the qualifying campaign, even though he didn’t get on the scoresheet in the first leg. Lyon are hard to beat at home and have a strong recent record in two-legged European qualifying, while Fenerbahçe’s history of play-off heartbreak looms over this one. Expect goals at both ends in what should be the most entertaining tie of the night.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Fenerbahçe

NK Celje Chase a Historic First Champions League Berth Against Slovan Bratislava

Slovenian champions NK Celje host Slovan Bratislava at Stadion Z’dežele with a first-ever Champions League league-phase appearance on the line. Milot Avdyli’s stunning curling equalizer in Bratislava canceled out Roman Čerepkai’s opener on his Slovan debut. Yaya Touré’s Slovan side arrive with more European pedigree and a perfect domestic start, but Celje have already produced two dramatic comebacks earlier in qualifying, including a penalty shootout win and a 3-2 escape against Ararat-Armenia. A tight, tense night looks likely, with extra time or penalties a real possibility.

Prediction: NK Celje 1-1 Slovan Bratislava (tie to be decided in OT or penalties)

Viking Look to Complete the Job at Home After Stunning Comeback in Zagreb

Norwegian champions Viking welcome Dinamo Zagreb to Stavanger after a remarkable recovery from 2-0 down away from home. Dion Beljo and Mateo Lisica had Zagreb up inside the opening 10 minutes, but Viking clawed level by halftime through goals from Peter Christiansen and Zlatko Tripić. Dinamo, chasing a tenth appearance in the competition’s main stage, remain the more experienced European side, and that experience could ultimately be the difference — but Viking’s fight in the first leg suggests they won’t go quietly at home.

Prediction: Viking 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

The four winning clubs will join the 32 clubs already assured a spot in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. They will discover their league-phase opponents when the draw takes place Thursday, August 27, in Nyon.