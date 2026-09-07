Champions League Is Back! TV Channels, Live Stream, Kickoff Times

The UEFA Champions League is back, and this midweek belongs entirely to Europe’s biggest club competition. With the Europa League and Conference League still waiting to begin their league phases, the Champions League takes over three days — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — for a packed 18-game opening Matchday. UEFA’s official 2026-27 Champions League schedule

The action begins September 8, with six matches on each of the three days. For fans in the U.S., every Champions League match is available on Paramount+, while selected games will also be shown on CBS Sports Network. Spanish-language coverage is available through ViX, TUDN, UniMás and DAZN, depending on the match.

Tuesday, September 8 – Full Schedule & How to Watch

Kickoff (ET) Match English Spanish 12:45 PM Club Brugge vs Aston Villa CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ TUDN, ViX 12:45 PM AEK Athens vs LASK Paramount+ ViX 3:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ ViX 3:00 PM Porto vs Manchester City Paramount+ TUDN, ViX 3:00 PM Lille vs Real Betis Paramount+ ViX 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs Inter Paramount+ DAZN

Tuesday brings arguably the biggest matchup of the opening day, with Real Madrid hosting Inter at the Santiago Bernabéu. Manchester City also begin their campaign away to Porto, while Aston Villa return to the Champions League against Club Brugge after securing European football once again.

Wednesday, September 9 – Full Schedule & How to Watch

Kickoff (ET) Match English Spanish 12:45 PM Barcelona vs Feyenoord Paramount+ TUDN, UniMas, ViX 12:45 PM Stuttgart vs Viking CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ ViX 3:00 PM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid Paramount+ TUDN, UniMas, ViX 3:00 PM PSG vs Slovan Bratislava Paramount+ DAZN 3:00 PM Napoli vs Arsenal Paramount+ ViX 3:00 PM Sporting CP vs Galatasaray CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ ViX

Wednesday features another loaded schedule, with Barcelona opening against Feyenoord and Liverpool hosting Atlético Madrid. Arsenal face a difficult trip to Napoli, while Paris Saint-Germain begin their title defense against Slovan Bratislava.

Thursday, September 10 – Full Schedule & How to Watch

Kickoff (ET) Match English Spanish 12:45 PM Fenerbahçe vs Roma CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ TUDN, UniMas, ViX 12:45 PM PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk Paramount+ ViX 3:00 PM Como vs RB Leipzig CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ ViX 3:00 PM Bayern Munich vs Bodø/Glimt Paramount+ TUDN, UniMas, ViX 3:00 PM Manchester United vs Sabah Paramount+ DAZN 3:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Lens Paramount+ ViX

Thursday completes the opening Matchday with six more games, including Manchester United’s return to the Champions League against Azerbaijan’s Sabah at Old Trafford. Bayern Munich host Bodø/Glimt, while RB Leipzig travel to Como and Roma visit Fenerbahçe.

The Champions League is back in full force with a stacked opening week. With 18 matches spread across three days, fans can settle in for a full slate of elite European action. Grab your preferred streaming service and enjoy the return of Europe’s premier club competition.