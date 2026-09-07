Champions League Is Back! TV Channels, Live Stream, Kickoff Times

The UEFA Champions League is back, and this midweek belongs entirely to Europe’s biggest club competition. With the Europa League and Conference League still waiting to begin their league phases, the Champions League takes over three days — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — for a packed 18-game opening Matchday. UEFA’s official 2026-27 Champions League schedule
The action begins September 8, with six matches on each of the three days. For fans in the U.S., every Champions League match is available on Paramount+, while selected games will also be shown on CBS Sports Network. Spanish-language coverage is available through ViX, TUDN, UniMás and DAZN, depending on the match.
Tuesday, September 8 – Full Schedule & How to Watch
|Kickoff (ET)
|Match
|English
|Spanish
|12:45 PM
|Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
|CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
|TUDN, ViX
|12:45 PM
|AEK Athens vs LASK
|Paramount+
|ViX
|3:00 PM
|Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal
|CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
|ViX
|3:00 PM
|Porto vs Manchester City
|Paramount+
|TUDN, ViX
|3:00 PM
|Lille vs Real Betis
|Paramount+
|ViX
|3:00 PM
|Real Madrid vs Inter
|Paramount+
|DAZN
Tuesday brings arguably the biggest matchup of the opening day, with Real Madrid hosting Inter at the Santiago Bernabéu. Manchester City also begin their campaign away to Porto, while Aston Villa return to the Champions League against Club Brugge after securing European football once again.
Wednesday, September 9 – Full Schedule & How to Watch
|Kickoff (ET)
|Match
|English
|Spanish
|12:45 PM
|Barcelona vs Feyenoord
|Paramount+
|TUDN, UniMas, ViX
|12:45 PM
|Stuttgart vs Viking
|CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
|ViX
|3:00 PM
|Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
|Paramount+
|TUDN, UniMas, ViX
|3:00 PM
|PSG vs Slovan Bratislava
|Paramount+
|DAZN
|3:00 PM
|Napoli vs Arsenal
|Paramount+
|ViX
|3:00 PM
|Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
|CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
|ViX
Wednesday features another loaded schedule, with Barcelona opening against Feyenoord and Liverpool hosting Atlético Madrid. Arsenal face a difficult trip to Napoli, while Paris Saint-Germain begin their title defense against Slovan Bratislava.
Thursday, September 10 – Full Schedule & How to Watch
|Kickoff (ET)
|Match
|English
|Spanish
|12:45 PM
|Fenerbahçe vs Roma
|CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
|TUDN, UniMas, ViX
|12:45 PM
|PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
|Paramount+
|ViX
|3:00 PM
|Como vs RB Leipzig
|CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
|ViX
|3:00 PM
|Bayern Munich vs Bodø/Glimt
|Paramount+
|TUDN, UniMas, ViX
|3:00 PM
|Manchester United vs Sabah
|Paramount+
|DAZN
|3:00 PM
|Slavia Praha vs Lens
|Paramount+
|ViX
Thursday completes the opening Matchday with six more games, including Manchester United’s return to the Champions League against Azerbaijan’s Sabah at Old Trafford. Bayern Munich host Bodø/Glimt, while RB Leipzig travel to Como and Roma visit Fenerbahçe.
The Champions League is back in full force with a stacked opening week. With 18 matches spread across three days, fans can settle in for a full slate of elite European action. Grab your preferred streaming service and enjoy the return of Europe’s premier club competition.
Champions League Is Back! TV Channels, Live Stream, Kickoff Times