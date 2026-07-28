Charlotte FC Star Lets Actions Speak Louder than Words

Leadership literature is filled with thoughts about individuals paving the way with actions. But for Charlotte FC star Brandt Bronico, it isn’t just about warm sentiments to frame in someone’s office.

It’s about leading by example on and off the pitch.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy, the veteran footballer allowed his unique persona to do the talking.

Bronico has been with Charlotte FC from the beginning. And it’s his experience that has allowed him to become a mentor for the players around him. His comments on the sidelines of the MLS All-Star week have cemented his legacy as a role model for the team’s rising stars.

“I have a veteran role, leadership role, getting players acclimated as they join.”

That’s part of the textbook definition of a leader. But it’s not just about helping newcomers feel welcome with the club. Bronico is committed to going all the way with his beloved team.

“My biggest goal is to bring a championship.”

No, it’s not about the personal accolades that come with winning the MLS Cup. It’s about bringing the first major sports championship to a city that’s been close, but hasn’t quite managed to get there.

If he has his way, Bronico will be looking to spearhead another top-four finish this season, and make Charlotte FC that team that no one wants to play in the postseason.

Bronico’s Commitment to the Community Speaks Volumes

Bronico’s commitment to the local community speaks volumes. No, that’s not a pun considering he’s teamed up with AT&T during the MLS All-Star week to get closer with fans through player meet-and-greet events at the MLS Soccer Celebration and Turbo Live at the MLS All-Star Game.

It’s just another example of Bronico’s efforts to bring himself closer to fans.

“I try to make myself available to the community.”

There’s no question he does. Not just Charlotte FC fans, but every football fan has gotten a chance to see one of the MLS’ most recognizable faces up close.

His partnership with the telecom giant led to this advert showcasing Bronico’s skills with another American football legend, Landon Donovan, and team captain Ashley Westwood.

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The idea of getting closer to fans is more important than ever. The resounding success of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will hopefully carry over into the remainder of the MLS season. And for Charlotte FC fans, it could turn into a coveted championship.

Bronico Praises Charlotte FC Captain

For Brandt Bronico, it’s easy to recognize a great leader when he sees one. It’s the case of “It takes one to know one”.

That’s why Bronico praised Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood, noting his significant contributions to the squad.

“Ashley’s a great captain, a great leader.”

Indeed, Westwood has appeared in over 100 matches for Charlotte FC, proudly wearing the captain’s armband. He’s been a model of consistency throughout his tenure with the club.

Under the tutelage of manager Dean Smith, the team has a chance to make a strong second-half run. As Bronico noted, despite the roller coaster ride this season, Smith has been a great influence on the team.

“It’s been an up-and-down year, but Dean’s done a good job.”

With players like Brandt Bronico and Ashley Westwood plus the stewardship of Dean Smith, the future looks encouraging for Charlotte FC.