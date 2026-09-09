Chelsea vs. Leeds United Live Today: Lineups, How to Watch EFL Cup on TV, Streaming

Chelsea hosts Leeds United at Stamford Bridge this Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the third round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup.

The home side is coming off a 2-1 defeat away at Arsenal in its most recent Premier League match, the first loss of Xabi Alonso’s tenure. Chelsea sit fourth in the table after four games and reached this stage by beating Luton Town.

For its part, Daniel Farke’s side remains unbeaten this season and booked its place with a second-round win away at Nottingham Forest. In their most recent league game, they drew 1-1 at Brighton, with Jayden Bogle scoring.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Chelsea vs. Leeds United: Team News & Starting Lineups

Alonso will be without Jordan Henderson, who is dealing with a wrist problem, and Emmanuel Emegha, who has a muscle issue. Moisés Caicedo and Marco Palestra will also be unavailable for unspecified reasons.

Therefore, the Blues could line up with Mike Panders in goal, protected by a defense consisting of Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill, with a midfield led by Malo Gusto, Roméo Lavia, Valentín Barco and Pep Chavarría, and an attack featuring Estevao, Cole Palmer and Danny Welbeck. Of course, this prediction has a lot to do with the fact that this is a cup match.

Leeds, for its part, will be without Joe Rodon due to a hamstring issue, as well as Mateo Joseph, who is dealing with a knee injury. Daniel James, who has back and hamstring issues, and Ilia Gruev, who has a knee problem, are both doubts for this match.

Chelsea predicted starting XI vs. Leeds United: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Lavia, Barco, Chavarria; Estevao, Palmer; Welbeck.

Leeds United predicted starting XI vs. Chelsea: Trafford: Elvedi, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Longstaff, Justin; Aaronson, Wilson, Nmecha.

Chelsea vs. Leeds United: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch Chelsea vs. Leeds United live on Sky Sports; in the United States, the match will be available on Paramount+. In Canada, you can follow the broadcast on DAZN and fuboTV.