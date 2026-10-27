China La Liga Ban: Mbappé’s Mao Meme Sparks Stunning Fallout

A meme has triggered a remarkable chain reaction around Kylian Mbappé, with consequences now reaching far beyond the Real Madrid superstar himself. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has reportedly suspended La Liga coverage following comments Mbappé made about an image comparing him to former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. Three major Chinese companies have also ended commercial partnerships with the French forward, while China’s Foreign Ministry has weighed in on the dispute.

The reported China La Liga ban took effect Monday night, with CCTV also removing advertisements and video content featuring Mbappé. What began with a discussion about an internet meme has developed into a serious commercial and broadcasting problem for one of European soccer’s biggest competitions.

What Mbappé Said About the Mao Meme

The controversy centers on a circulating clip from an interview connected to the French online show The Bridge. Asked about his favorite meme featuring himself, Mbappé reportedly described an image in which his face had been placed on the body of a Chinese dictator. He said it was the meme that had made him laugh the most and that he often used it with friends.

The image in question depicts Mbappé with the appearance of Mao Zedong, the former Chinese leader who founded the People’s Republic of China. Mbappé did not explicitly name Mao in the reported remarks. The Associated Press account of the controversy describes the clip and the image that circulated online, while AFP Fact Check said the video’s authenticity could not immediately be independently verified.

The clip spread rapidly across Chinese social media, where users criticized the remarks as disrespectful. The reaction soon moved beyond online arguments, with brands, sports media and state institutions taking action. The speed of the response illustrates how quickly a seemingly casual comment can become a major international controversy when it touches a politically sensitive subject.

Three Chinese Brands Cut Ties With Mbappé

The commercial fallout has been immediate. Beverage company Dongpeng, dairy giant Mengniu and cheese producer Milkground announced that they were ending their partnerships with Mbappé. Their statements invoked opposition to words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people, although the companies did not all explicitly detail the incident in their announcements.

The decisions represent a potentially significant blow to Mbappé’s commercial standing in China. His image had featured prominently in advertising campaigns, including promotions for Dongpeng’s drinks. The companies’ statements show how quickly the controversy has affected his commercial relationships. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun also addressed the issue, saying that words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people would face opposition from across society.

The reaction has extended into Chinese sports media. Football platform Dongqiudi reportedly removed Mbappé’s name from its published Ballon d’Or ranking, replacing it with wording meaning “no such person.” Meanwhile, social media platform RedNote said its content partnership with Mbappé had already expired at the end of 2024 and that it would remove related promotional material. These developments underline how broad the response has become, even though the original controversy concerned a meme rather than a football-related incident.

Why the China La Liga Ban Matters

The most consequential development may be the reported decision by CCTV to suspend La Liga broadcasts and remove Mbappé-related advertisements and videos. The report from Spanish outlet AS details the reported suspension and its immediate impact. If maintained, the move could put the league in an uncomfortable position in a market it has worked hard to develop.

La Liga announced in August that China Mobile’s Migu would become its exclusive new-media partner in mainland China through the 2029–30 season. Under the official agreement announced by La Liga, Migu is scheduled to carry all 380 league matches each season, alongside highlights and additional video content. That makes it important to distinguish CCTV’s reported suspension from a complete shutdown of La Liga coverage across China: there is no confirmed report that Migu has also stopped streaming matches. But this is China where official government decisions are never ignored by companies.

Nevertheless, the China La Liga ban reported by state media represents a serious reputational and commercial challenge. European leagues depend on international broadcasting deals and sponsorships to extend their reach, but those relationships can become vulnerable when players or organizations become embroiled in political controversies. The immediate consequences for Mbappé are clear, while the long-term impact on La Liga’s Chinese audience and commercial partnerships remains uncertain.

Neither Mbappé nor La Liga had issued a detailed public response to the controversy in the reports available at the time of writing. Until more information emerges, it remains unclear whether the broadcaster’s decision will be temporary or whether further restrictions will follow. What is already evident is that a meme has sparked consequences far beyond the football pitch.