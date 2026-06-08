What Happened To Christian Eriksen? Denmark Releases Health Update on Midfielder

Amid the buzz surrounding the upcoming 2026 FIBA World Cup, Denmark took on Ukraine in a friendly on Sunday. Both nations failed to qualify for the tournament, but they had to stay sharp for the UEFA Nations League group phase later this year.

At the 65th minute, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while clutching his chest with both hands. Eriksen was quickly surrounded by players and staff, with medical personnel rushing to the scene, as per Sky Sports. The match was called off with Denmark ahead 2-1.

It was a scary scene since Eriksen also collapsed on the field during a match against Finland at the UEFA Euro 2020 on May 25, 2021. He suffered cardiac arrest and got implanted with a cardioverter-defibrillator.

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Eriksen returned to football in January 2022, signing with Brentford in the English Premier League. He went on to play for Manchester United before signing with Wolfsburg last year.

Denmark Releases Health Update on Christian Eriksen

In a statement released by the Danish Football Association, team physician Morten Boesen shared an update on Christian Eriksen’s condition.

Boesen, who helped save Eriksen’s life back in 2021, revealed that the 34-year-old midfield was conscious and will undergo further tests.

Here’s the doctor’s full statement via X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Christian is doing well and left the field himself. As I see it, the pacemaker is beating as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. He will undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was okay.”

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According to NBC News, players from Denmark and Ukraine formed a circle around their respective managers after the match was called off. Some players were understandably upset and shaken following the incident.

They still acknowledged the crowd inside the Nature Energy Park Stadium in the Danish city of Odense.

Wolfsburg Releases Statement on Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen’s current club, Wolfsburg, also released a statement on their player after what happened on Sunday. The German club is in close contact with the Danish Football Association regarding updates on Eriksen.

“We are in close contact with the Danish Football Association and are following further developments. All the best and a speedy recovery, Christian,” the club’s statement read.

Several of Eriksen’s former clubs also released statements on their respective X accounts.

“Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Christian. We’re all with you,” Tottenham’s account wrote. “We are all with Christian Eriksen and his family in wishing for a full and speedy recovery. Sending you our support and love, Christian,” Brentford’s statement read. “The club is sending strength and love to Christian and the Eriksen family as we await further news,” Manchester United’s account wrote.

Eriksen also played for Ajax and Inter Milan, but they have not released a statement at this time.