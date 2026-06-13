Soccer World Reacts to Christian Pulisic After USMNT World Cup Opener

The United States men’s national team had been waiting 32 years to host a World Cup. Friday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in front of 70,492 fans draped in red and white, the wait ended with a statement for the USMNT.

A 4-1 demolition of Paraguay. Four goals in a World Cup match for the first time in American soccer history. More goals in one game than the entire 2022 Qatar campaign produced.

Christian Pulisic was at the center of all of it.

Captain America Delivers

Pulisic did not score. He did not need to. Inside the opening eight minutes, he cut between two Paraguayan defenders on the left side, played the ball to Weston McKennie, and watched as a deflection off Paraguay’s Damián Bobadilla rolled into the net. The lead was real before most fans had settled into their seats.

He kept coming. Just past the half hour mark, Pulisic drove the left channel again and crossed for Folarin Balogun, who steered it past the goalkeeper at the near post to make it 2-0. Two goals created. Forty-five minutes played.

The soccer world took notice immediately.

@TheAthletic: “Captain America is here. Since the start of the 2022 edition, Christian Pulisic has as many World Cup assists as Lionel Messi and Harry Kane (3). No one has more.”

@utdbrxy: “they decided to call pulisic captain america and turns out he really is THAT guy”

The numbers backed the noise. Across his 45 minutes, Pulisic registered an assist, two big chances created, two key passes, three completed dribbles, 16 carries, five duels won, and a perfect tackles won rate. For a player who has sometimes struggled to replicate his national team form at club level, the performance landed differently.

@NealGardner_: “Pulisic was NOT moving like this for Milan, wtf?”

What the Performance Meant

Pulisic played with freedom, with precision, and with the kind of authority that makes opposing defenders second-guess every decision they make.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken throughout his tenure about building a team that plays without fear. Pulisic embodied that in the first half. He was aggressive in his runs, decisive in his passing, and genuinely dangerous every time he received the ball in space.

@ChelsTransfer: “If only Chelsea had a winger like Christian Pulisic…”

The caveat to an otherwise perfect night came at halftime. Pulisic did not emerge for the second half, replaced by Sebastian Berhalter as a precautionary measure after picking up calf tightness from a knock in training earlier in the week. Pochettino confirmed there was no desire to take risks. Pulisic himself was measured about it afterward.

“Staying positive,” he said. “I don’t think it’s anything.”

His calf will be monitored ahead of next Friday’s match against Australia in Seattle. The concern is real, even if the player is downplaying it.

What Comes Next for USMNT

The win puts the United States in an almost certain position to advance, with a 97 percent probability of reaching the knockout stage according to tracking data.

Balogun’s two goals and Gio Reyna’s late fourth will generate their own headlines. But the player who made everything work in the first half, the one who split defenses and created the openings, was Pulisic.

Three World Cup assists since 2022. Same as Messi. Same as Kane. Nobody has more.

Final Word for USMNT

The nickname has always been there. Captain America. It has followed Pulisic through club struggles, through skepticism, through every moment when the gap between expectation and reality threatened to define him.

Friday night at SoFi Stadium, he lived up to it.

Forty-five minutes. Two goals created. A nation that finally had something to believe in heading into a home World Cup.

The calf will heal. The performance will not be forgotten.