Cody Gakpo Transfer Race Heats Up as Man City Muscle In on Tottenham’s Target

In one of the more dramatic late-window developments of the summer, Manchester City has jumped into the race for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo — a player Tottenham had been quietly working to sign for weeks. Talks between City and Liverpool are now advancing, according to multiple reports, putting Gakpo at the center of a genuine two-club transfer battle in the final days of the window.

Tottenham Move Seemed All But Set, Then City Made Their Move

For much of the window, Gakpo looked like a natural fit for Roberto De Zerbi’s rebuild at Spurs. Tottenham had already brought in Savio on a permanent £75 million deal and added Omar Marmoush on loan with an obligation to buy, and Gakpo was viewed as the next piece — with reports suggesting personal terms had even been broadly discussed between his camp and the club. Then Manchester City entered the picture. City reportedly made contact with Gakpo’s camp to signal their interest, catching Tottenham off guard in what one report described as an attempt to hijack a move Spurs thought they had a real head start on.

Why City Suddenly Need a Winger

The timing makes sense from City’s side. Enzo Maresca’s side lost both Savio and Marmoush to Tottenham this month, leaving City short on the wings. Phil Foden — who Maresca has openly admitted isn’t a natural winger — was forced to fill in out wide in their win over Crystal Palace. Gakpo, who can play either flank or through the middle, would give Maresca an immediate, proven Premier League option to plug that gap.

Liverpool’s Position Is Complicated by Their Deal For Barcola

Liverpool aren’t rushing into anything. Gakpo signed a new deal through 2030 last year and remains a popular figure in the squad, and manager Andoni Iraola was notably non-committal when asked about his future over the weekend — a comment that now reads as more significant than it seemed at the time. Liverpool’s own incoming business may be a factor, too: the club is closing a deal for Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain worth up to £120 million, which would add real depth out wide and could make a Gakpo sale easier to stomach if the price is right.

A Rivalry Angle That Adds Real Intrigue

Beyond the money, there’s a genuine storyline here: Liverpool and Manchester City are fierce rivals, and a direct transfer between the two clubs would be unusual. Gakpo openly leaning toward City over a club that had already done much of the groundwork with him would be a notable turn either way.

What Happens Next

Nothing is finalized. City have opened talks with Liverpool and are reported to be gaining momentum, but Tottenham remain in the conversation and haven’t pulled out — they’re reportedly still preparing a new bid rather than walking away. With the transfer window closing in a matter of days, this one looks set to go down to the wire, and it’s still genuinely unclear which club Gakpo ends up joining, or whether Liverpool sell him at all.