Como vs RB Leipzig Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Como host RB Leipzig on Thursday in the late match of the day in the Champions League league phase. Kick-off is at 9:00 p.m. CEST (3:00 p.m. ET) at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, with Como making their historic debut in European competition after finishing fourth in Serie A last season.

Cesc Fabregas has overseen Como’s remarkable rise from Serie D to the Champions League, and the Italian club will now get its first taste of European football against an RB Leipzig side returning to the competition after missing out last season. Leipzig arrive looking to respond after a 3-1 Bundesliga defeat to Werder Bremen, their first loss of the new campaign.

Starting Lineups and Team News

Confirmed starting XIs will be added here as soon as they are officially released, usually around one hour before kick-off.

Como Team News

Como have almost a full squad available for the biggest match in the club’s history. The only known injury absence is long-term absentee Jayden Addai, leaving Fabregas with plenty of options as he prepares his team for its Champions League debut.

Summer signing Moise Kean made his Como debut from the bench in Friday’s 4-1 win over Genoa and could provide another attacking option. Meanwhile, striker Anastasios Douvikas scored 14 Serie A goals last season and has already found the net twice this campaign, while Nico Paz, Assane Diao and Martin Baturina give Como plenty of creativity behind the forward line.

RB Leipzig Team News

Leipzig’s injury picture has improved ahead of the trip to Italy. Christoph Baumgartner and Rocco Reitz remain unavailable, while Brajan Gruda has recovered from an ankle problem and trained with the squad before traveling to Como. Castello Lukeba is also back in training after missing the defeat to Werder Bremen with a muscular issue.

Romulo has also returned to consideration after dealing with a knee tendon problem, although it remains to be seen whether new coach Martin Demichelis will throw him straight into the starting lineup. Leipzig can also call on Christopher Nkunku, who has returned on loan from AC Milan, while Antonio Nusa remains one of the team’s most dangerous attacking outlets.

Live Updates

Stay on this page for live updates, confirmed lineups, goal alerts, key moments and the final whistle report throughout Como vs. RB Leipzig.