Coventry City vs. Aston Villa Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI for EFL Cup

Coventry City will host Aston Villa this Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Coventry Building Society Arena for the third round of the EFL Cup.

Although Aston Villa did not need to play a previous match to qualify for this stage of the competition, Coventry did. Frank Lampard’s side defeated Plymouth 4-2 on Aug. 25, earning their passage to the third round of the Cup thanks to goals from Taiwo Awoniyi, Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torp.

That said, Coventry are going through a concerning moment domestically, especially in the Premier League, after losing 5-0 to Brighton on Sept. 13 in their last match. Coventry currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, as they have not earned any points and have a disastrous record of four defeats in the four league matches they have played.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are also not going through a good moment, as Unai Emery’s team are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sept. 12 in the most recent Premier League matchday, although on Sept. 8 they defeated Club Brugge 3-2 in the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. They secured the win with goals from John McGinn, Emiliano Buendía and Nicolás Jackson.

Villa currently sit 19th, just one place above Coventry in the Premier League, with one point from four matches and a record of one draw and three defeats. Neither team has won a single Premier League match.

Coventry City vs. Aston Villa: Team News & Starting Lineups

Coventry will not be able to count on Haji Wright, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden and Kaine Kesler-Hayden. Aston Villa, meanwhile, will be missing Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo and Amadou Onana.

Most likely, we will see a Coventry goal protected by Bentley and a three-man defense of Latibeaudiere, Thomas, and Mfuni. Behind them will be the midfield of Van Ewijk, Grimes, Torp and Dasilva, with an attack made up of Tchaouna, Hamer and Cherif.

Emery is expected to line up Wan-Bissaka, Hallwood-Bellis, Mings and Ruggeri protecting Bizot in goal. McGinn, Buendía and Mbaye could start behind Abraham.

Coventry City CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Aston Villa: Bentley, Latibeaudiere, Amenda, Thomas, Mfuni, Yirenkyi, Hamer, Torp, Sakamoto, Gboho, Cherif.

Aston Villa CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Coventry City: Bizot, Harwood-Bellis, Mings, Barkley, McGinn, Ruggeri, Abraham, Mbaye, Bogarde, Wan-Bissaka, Hemmings.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.