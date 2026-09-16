Coventry City 1-3 Aston Villa: Player Ratings as Abraham, Mbaye & Barkley Steal the Show

Coventry City hosted Aston Villa this Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Coventry Building Society Arena for the third round of the EFL Cup. Here are the player ratings for both sides.

Although Aston Villa did not need to play a previous match to qualify for this stage, Coventry did. Frank Lampard’s side defeated Plymouth 4-2 on Aug. 25, earning their passage to the third round of the Cup thanks to goals from Taiwo Awoniyi, Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torp.

That said, Coventry were going through a concerning moment domestically, especially in the Premier League, after losing 5-0 to Brighton on Sept. 13 in their last match. Coventry currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, having earned no points and a disastrous record of four defeats in their four league matches.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, were also not going through a good moment, as Unai Emery’s team were coming off a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sept. 12 in the most recent Premier League matchday, although on Sept. 8 they defeated Club Brugge 3-2 in the opening matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. They secured the win with goals from John McGinn, Emiliano Buendía and Nicolás Jackson.

Villa currently sit 19th, just one place above Coventry in the Premier League, with one point from four matches and a record of one draw and three defeats.

Coventry City vs. Aston Villa: Player Ratings

We have to give the MVP to Tammy Abraham for his brace, but other players like Ross Barkley also had a very good match. Specifically, the 32-year-old Englishman scored a goal and provided an assist, and he also completed the most passes in the match, recording 65.

Team Player Rating Coventry Daniel Bentley 6 Coventry Joel Latibeaudiere 5 Coventry Bobby Thomas 5 Coventry Aurèle Amenda 5 Coventry Tatsuhiro Sakamoto 6 Coventry Caleb Yirenkyi 5 Coventry Victor Torp 7 Coventry Stephen Mfuni 6 Coventry Gustavo Hamer 6 Coventry Yann Gboho 6 Coventry Sidiki Cherif 6 Aston Villa Marco Bizot 6 Aston Villa Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 Aston Villa Taylor Harwood-Bellis 6 Aston Villa Tyrone Mings 6 Aston Villa Matteo Ruggeri 7 Aston Villa Lamare Bogarde 7 Aston Villa Ross Barkley 8 Aston Villa Ibrahim Mbaye 8 Aston Villa John McGinn 8 Aston Villa George Hemmings 7 Aston Villa Tammy Abraham (MVP) 9

What’s Next for Coventry City and Aston Villa?

Following this third-round Carabao Cup match, Coventry City will prepare to visit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sept. 19 for the fifth matchweek of the Premier League.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will also prepare for an away match on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Roberto De Zerbi’s team in the fifth matchweek of the Premier League.