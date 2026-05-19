Portugal Announces Major Cristiano Ronaldo News Weeks Before World Cup

Fans in the United States have been anxious to find out if Ronaldo will be playing in the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo was sidelined with an injury during Portugal’s friendlies in the States back in March.

Now, Portugal confirmed the news that many fans have been expecting. Portugal announced that Ronaldo will be on the team’s roster for the upcoming World Cup.



Ahead of the World Cup, Portugal star Vitinha discussed what it is like to be teammates with Ronaldo.

“It’s fantastic. He’s one of the greatest players in history,” Vitinha told FIFA.com.

“I’m very proud to share the dressing room with him, learn from him and witness his professionalism every day. I hope we can win the World Cup with him and for him as well.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Ronaldo news.

Ronaldo Previously Announced That the 2026 World Cup Will Be the Last of His Career

During a November 2025, interview with CNN, Ronaldo revealed that this will be his final World Cup. Fans in the United States have a chance to witness history as the country co-hosts the World Cup with Ronaldo set to compete in his final tournament games of his career.

“I will be 41 years old and I think will be the moment in the big competition,” Ronaldo said at the time. “…“I’m enjoying the moment, but when I mean soon, it’s (retiring) really soon because I gave everything for football.

“I’m in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything. I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I’m really proud, so let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment.”

Portugal Manager Roberto Martinez on Ronaldo: ‘Cristiano Is Our Captain’

Despite being 41 years old, Ronaldo’s presence on the World Cup roster is not a surprise. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has been adamant about Ronaldo’s contribution to the squad.

“Cristiano is our captain, a role model and a player with a real hunger,” Martinez said of Ronaldo in March, per ESPN’s Cindy Garcia. “He’s not just a 41-year-old player; he’s a player who’s hungry to improve every day. He’s proving to be an exemplary captain and an inspiration to the younger players, someone who shows the way and embodies our values.

“And on the pitch, he’s scored 25 goals in the last 30 games. We assess the players on a day-to-day basis, session by session, and the standards in the national team are the highest for everyone.”

Portugal Is Among the Favorites to Win the World Cup

Ronaldo’s resume includes an impressive array of achievements and awards. Yet, there is one thing that has been elusive during Ronaldo’s career: winning a World Cup.

Portugal is among the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. The latest odds have Portugal with the sixth best chance to hoist the trophy at +1000, per DraftKings. For context, Spain is the favorite to win the World Cup at +475.

Portugal opens up the squad’s World Cup schedule on June 17, against DR Congo at 1 p.m. Eastern in Houston.