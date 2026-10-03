Croatia Ready to Bite Back vs England: Preview, TV Info & Prediction

Croatia host England in a pivotal UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash at Rujevica Stadion in Rijeka on Saturday. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. ET). Both sides sit on three points after two matches, with England bouncing back from a loss to Spain by beating Czechia, and Croatia suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to the world champions after an opening win over Czechia. It’s the sixth meeting between these two countries in eight years, a stretch that includes Croatia’s famous 2018 World Cup semifinal win, though England has taken the last three meetings since. In the high-stakes arena of international soccer, this feels like a classic “response” game for the hosts.

Croatia Ready to Bite Back: Why This Isn’t a Normal Home Game

UEFA ordered this match played behind closed doors as punishment for crowd trouble involving Croatian supporters during their Nations League quarterfinal against France last year, a sanction handed down in May 2025 that also cost Croatia a travel ban for their away fans against Czechia last weekend. But “closed doors” comes with a loophole: UEFA rules allow children under 14 from schools and academies to attend free, under supervision, and Croatian football officials now expect between 5,500 and 6,000 kids to fill the 8,200-seat stadium, alongside roughly 100 England supporters let in through a special arrangement between UEFA and the FA. That puts the stadium somewhere around 70% full, just not with the kind of passionate, raucous Croatian crowd that would normally be considered a real advantage. Thomas Tuchel, whose last match in Croatia as Chelsea boss ended in a Champions League defeat in Zagreb, called it “never nice” to play behind closed doors and admitted it creates “a strange atmosphere,” though he said he’s glad the children get to attend. The two nations played a similarly empty, goalless draw at this same venue back in October 2018.

Croatia vs England: Team News and Injury Updates

Croatia are missing defenders Josip Juranović and Martin Erlić through injury, with Erlić having aggravated a hamstring strain that already kept him out against Spain. Young centre-back Luka Vušković is expected to step in alongside Joško Gvardiol. Luka Modrić, still going strong at 41, is strongly tipped to return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Spain. Dion Beljo has been in sharp form and should lead the line, with Martin Baturina, who scored against England at this summer’s World Cup, pushing hard for a start under Slaven Bilić. Croatia have conceded nine goals across their last five matches, a defensive issue Bilić still hasn’t fully solved.

England will be without Nico O’Reilly, who has withdrawn through injury and won’t feature again this window, so Lewis Hall continues at left-back. Jordan Pickford is set to return in goal after James Trafford started the first two games, with Tuchel confirming both keepers would get two starts each this window. Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line for a long-awaited return at right-back, Jude Bellingham is expected to start after coming off the bench midweek, and Ezri Konsa could return to central defence. Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka form a potent attacking threat for Tuchel’s side.

Prediction: Can a Half Empty Stadium Still Favor Croatia?

Croatia have a long history of raising their level against strong opposition, and this is their third match of the international window, the point at which they often find their rhythm. England remain dangerous and well-organised under Tuchel, but the combination of Modrić’s experience and Croatia’s ability to frustrate bigger teams makes an upset realistic, even without a raucous home crowd behind them. Expect a tight, competitive contest. Prediction: Croatia 2-1 England.

Predicted Lineups for Croatia vs England

Croatia: Livaković; Smolčić, Vušković, Gvardiol, Perišić; Modrić, Kovačić, P. Sučić; Baturina, Beljo, M. Pašalić

England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Guéhi, Hall; Anderson, Garner; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

These are projected starting XIs. Confirmed lineups will be updated when released, usually around one hour before kick-off.

How to Watch Croatia vs England