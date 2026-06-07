Croatia vs Slovenia Live Today Raises Fresh Concerns Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Croatia vs Slovenia live today brings together two neighboring rivals in an important international friendly at Stadion Varteks in Varaždin on June 7, 2026. While the match does not carry competitive stakes, it arrives at a crucial moment for both nations. Croatia is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and views this fixture as its final opportunity to fine-tune tactics before traveling to North America.

Slovenia, meanwhile, enters the match after narrowly missing qualification and continues its rebuilding process under new leadership. The game offers both managers a valuable chance to evaluate players, test systems, and build momentum.

Croatia vs Slovenia Live Today Team News as World Cup Pressure Builds

The Croatia national team enters this match looking for a much-needed response after a difficult run of results. Zlatko Dalić’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brazil before falling 2-0 at home to Belgium in another World Cup warm-up fixture.

Croatia is expected to continue using its familiar 4-2-3-1 formation as preparations for the World Cup enter the final stage. The coaching staff views the Croatia vs Slovenia match as an important rehearsal before the team’s Group L opener against England on June 17 at Dallas Stadium. Croatia will then face Panama and Ghana in the remaining group matches.

Defender Joško Gvardiol remains a key figure at the heart of Croatia’s defense as the team works to improve its recent performances.

The Slovenian national team arrives with a different objective. After narrowly missing qualification for the expanded 48-team World Cup, manager Boštjan Cesar continues to focus on rebuilding the squad.

Slovenia plans to use the Croatia vs Slovenia friendly to introduce younger players and strengthen its defensive organization ahead of the UEFA Nations League campaign, which begins later this year.

Croatia v Slovenia Stats and Head-to-Head Show a Competitive Rivalry

The Croatia vs Slovenia stats highlight a rivalry that has often been closely contested despite Croatia’s stronger overall record. Across the last six meetings between the nations, Croatia has recorded three victories, Slovenia has won once, and two matches have ended in draws.

The Croatia vs Slovenia head-to-head record includes a 1-1 draw in their most recent meeting in March 2022. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, Slovenia secured a surprise 1-0 victory in Ljubljana before Croatia responded with a convincing 3-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Recent trends present mixed signals for Croatia. Five of Croatia’s last six international matches have produced more than 2.5 goals. However, the team has also conceded the opening goal in each of its last five matches.

Slovenia has faced challenges away from home. The visitors failed to score in each of their last three away defeats, highlighting an area that still needs improvement. As a result, the Croatia vs Slovenia prediction remains focused on whether Croatia can rediscover its attacking rhythm before the World Cup begins.

How to Watch Croatia versus Slovenia: Live Stream, TV Channel, and Match Details

Fans looking for the Croatia vs Slovenia live stream can watch through several broadcasters around the world. In the United States, the Croatia vs Slovenia live broadcast will air on FS2 and be available through the FOX Sports App. Canadian viewers can watch on DAZN.

In Europe, Nova TV will provide coverage in Croatia, while Sportklub will carry the match in Slovenia and several neighboring Balkan countries. Selected European markets can also access the game through UEFA.tv.

Supporters in the United Kingdom and Ireland can stream live coverage of Croatia vs Slovenia on Viaplay Sports. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport will broadcast the match, including in Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Viewers in India can stream the game on Sony LIV, while Australian fans can watch through Optus Sport.

Croatia vs Slovenia today serves as the final checkpoint before Croatia begins its World Cup campaign. For Slovenia, the match provides another opportunity to continue building for the future against one of the region’s strongest football nations.