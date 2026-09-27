Denmark vs Wales Today: Lineups, Team News, Prediction & How To Watch

Denmark and Wales both need a response to opening-night defeats when they meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 action at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Sunday. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. ET). Denmark hold the historical edge in this fixture, seven wins to Wales’s four with no draws in 11 meetings, and they’ll want to use that advantage after a 3-2 loss to Norway.

Denmark vs Wales Team News and Injury Updates

Brian Riemer is expected to make little to no change after Denmark fought back from 2-0 down before falling 3-2 to Norway. Rasmus Højlund leads the line after scoring in that game, Patrick Dorgu keeps his spot on the right, and Mikkel Damsgaard operates on the opposite flank, with Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg anchoring midfield. Denmark are missing forwards Kasper Dolberg and William Osula for this one.

Wales, under Craig Bellamy, showed encouraging signs in a narrow 1-0 loss to Portugal but travel to Copenhagen severely short-handed. Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Dylan Lawlor, Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies are all unavailable, and centre-back Ben Cabango is a doubt after a knock against Portugal, with Chris Mepham on standby. Dan James and Sorba Thomas are both in contention to start for extra pace, likely at the expense of Lewis Koumas.

Prediction: Can Wales Get on the Board?

Denmark should have enough at home, even with their own defensive wobbles, given how thin Wales’s options are right now. Bellamy’s side will look to sit compact and hit Denmark through Johnson and whichever James starts, but generating enough on the road has been the issue all window. Prediction: Denmark 3-1 Wales. A repeat of Sunday’s Denmark vs Wales lineups battle plays out again next week when the sides meet a second time, so a positive result here matters for group position, not just pride.

Predicted Lineups for Denmark vs Wales

Denmark (4-3-3, possible): Jørgensen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Mæhle; Hjulmand, Froholdt, Højbjerg; Dorgu, Højlund, Damsgaard

Wales (possible): Ward; Williams, Mepham, Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu, Sheehan; D. James, Thomas, Johnson; Moore

These are projections, not confirmed lineups. Official lineups are typically announced one hour before kick-off.

Denmark vs Wales: How to Watch