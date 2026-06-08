Divock Origi Shares New Career Decision Ahead of World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup launches in a few short days. While this is an incredibly exciting time for soccer fans everywhere, some may feel a tinge of sadness due to a recent Divock Origi announcement.

The former Liverpool striker took to social media to share a message with his family and friends while also making a big career announcement.

Divock Origi Shares Message on Social Media

Origi shared a message with all of his supporters on his personal social media page on X.

“My purpose in the game is fulfilled,” Origi began his statement with. “I lived out my childhood dreams, played on the biggest stages, won the biggest trophies. Grateful to God for all of it. To all my fans, the clubs, my teammates and my family: this will forever be ours. Thank you. The mission is complete.”

“Now I step into my next calling. More of the journey to come. Love, Divock Origi.”

Divock Origi’s Retirement Announcement

In addition to a statement on social media, Origi penned a tribute to his career, and the sport he loved. This was featured in The Players’ Tribute publication.

In this publication, Origi shared many behind-the-scenes details that fans will clamor to read. He talks about learning to be okay with silence and how he dreamed of playing soccer when he was a kid.

“I came into this world with the ball at my feet,” Origi recalls. “That ball became my best friend. At night, when I slept, that ball was right next to me. I tucked it in at night. Then I’d close my eyes and picture them showing my highlights on Match of the Day. Football was my whole life.”

“What do you want to be when you grow up, Divock?” Pffttt, come on, do you even need to ask?”

What’s Next For Divock Origi

Origi also revealed what he plans to do next after his soccer career.

“I’m excited about what’s next. I have new purpose and other things in life I want to pursue with the same passion I’ve pursued football all these years,” Origi reveals. “For one, I’m really dedicated to pursuing fashion, as a craft. I’m already pouring myself into just gaining a ton more knowledge about the history and the industry. I aspire to study it at the highest level and hopefully have the opportunity to learn from some of the best designers in the world. I’m also going to continue to expand on the entrepreneurial side, with DLF, a football agency I’m developing with my partner and co-owner Marvin Willem Ofori.”

“And ultimately, just looking for any opportunity to be a bridge, either for the next generation of football players, or more broadly, through my philanthropy. Or even just as a person.”

It’s not uncommon for professional athletes to move into a new career that is related to the sport that they played. Former NHLers become coaches, managers, and scouts. It’s refreshing to see Origi choose to do something similar, while also branching out and exploring his passions.