England’s Djed Spence Appears to Avoid Ghana’s Thomas Partey’s Handshake Before World Cup Match

Before the start of the England-Ghana World Cup match on Tuesday, June 23, all players from each team lined up for the customary pre-match handshakes.

However, England’s Djed Spence appeared to avoid shaking Thomas Partey’s hand, with videos on social media showing the defender keeping his hands in his pockets while he passed by Partey.

Spence, who plays for Tottenham, was the only England player not to shake Partey’s hand.

This comes after Partey was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025 after three women reported incidents that took place between 2021 and 2022 when he played in London for Arsenal. He pleaded not guilty. In April 2026, he pleaded not guilty to two further charges of rape relating to alleged incidents in 2020, the BBC reports. He is set to stand trial next year.

According to sources who spoke with ESPN, “the Football Association chose not to give the England players any specific guidance or hold any meeting relating to Partey ahead of the game, choosing instead to focus purely on the football.”

Ghana Coach Carlos Queiroz Denied The Snub

After the game, Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz was asked about the apparent snub, but denied that there was one.

“Look, this did not happen,” Queiroz said. “We refuse to be part of people that try to bring dust and politics inside the game. We fight to keep the four lines sacred. It’s difficult sometimes, but it happens.”

However, whenever Partey touched the ball during the match, fans at Gillette Stadium booed him.

Thomas Partey Missed Ghana’s Opening Match In Toronto

Partey had to miss Ghana’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Panama because he was denied entry into Canada.

The game took place in Toronto, but he was not allowed as the Canadian government denied his visa application.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government,” A statement from FIFA read, per The Athletic. “FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada also issued a statement.

“Canada is proud to be a host country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is working to facilitate a successful event while maintaining the safety and security of Canadians,” the statement read, per ESPN. “Canada has been consistent that hosting major events does not change Canada’s immigration laws. Every person seeking to come to Canada is assessed individually, based on the facts available and the law that applies.”