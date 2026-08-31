5 Goals in 2 Games: Get to Know Roma’s New Goal Machine, Donyell Malen

In the nonstop cycle of soccer news that keeps fans checking updates on major leagues and big clubs, few stories feel as sudden and exciting as Donyell Malen’s start to the new Serie A season with AS Roma. The Dutch forward has already scored five goals in just two matches — following up a hat trick against Fiorentina with a brace tonight against Lecce — and looks every bit the clinical striker Roma have spent years searching for.

Who Is Donyell Malen and How Did He Become Roma’s Instant Goal Machine?

Born in 1999 in the Netherlands, Malen developed at Ajax and Arsenal’s academies before starring at PSV Eindhoven. Spells at Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa followed, but consistent minutes as a pure No. 9 proved elusive in England. In January 2026, he joined Roma on loan from Villa with an obligation to buy, and the move transformed him. He scored 14 Serie A goals in 18 appearances last season, helping the Giallorossi back into the Champions League, and the club made the transfer permanent for around €25 million on a deal running through 2030. His game blends blistering pace, intelligent runs in behind, and ruthless finishing — paired with Paulo Dybala’s vision, the partnership has clicked from day one.

From Hat Trick Hero to Another Big Night in Lecce

Roma opened the campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Fiorentina, Malen scoring three times — all assisted by Dybala — in a dominant display at the Stadio Olimpico. Tonight in Lecce, he added two more inside the first half, putting Roma up 2-0 before Matías Soulé made it 3-0 shortly after. Roma closed out a 4-0 final scoreline, with substitute Rodrigo Mora coming off the bench to add the fourth after Malen had already been substituted. Roma dominated the first half so thoroughly that Lecce’s own fans were reportedly whistling their team off at the break, and the win keeps Gasperini’s side unbeaten to open the season.

That takes Malen to five goals in two Serie A matches this season. His overall Roma record since arriving now stands at an extraordinary 19 league goals in 20 appearances. The early numbers already place him among the most prolific starters in recent club history.

The Journey from Villa Loan to Permanent Star

Limited opportunities under Unai Emery at Aston Villa prompted the January move to Rome. Under Gian Piero Gasperini, Malen has found the freedom and central role he never fully received in England. He scored on debut against Torino and delivered braces against Cagliari and Napoli last season, and the permanent signing looks fully justified given everything since.

What This Hot Start Means for Roma

At 27, Malen is hitting his stride at the perfect time. His Netherlands caps and experience across three of Europe’s top leagues give him real pedigree, and whether this scoring rate is sustainable remains the obvious question — but five goals in two games already has fans dreaming of a genuine Capocannoniere challenge. For a side that’s long needed a reliable focal point up front, the Dutchman is delivering exactly that, and then some. Roma’s attack looks sharper, the partnership with Dybala is thriving, and the early table position reflects it. Malen isn’t just scoring — he’s making the Giallorossi believe.