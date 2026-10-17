EA SPORTS FC Is Changing How Fans See Women’s Football

Women’s football no longer needs to rely solely on match broadcasts and major tournaments to reach new audiences. Increasingly, fans are encountering the game’s biggest stars somewhere unexpected: on their consoles via EA SPORTS FC.

The inclusion of women’s football in EA SPORTS FC has opened up another route for players to build recognition. The situation brings their names and faces to millions of people who might otherwise have little exposure to the women’s game. That visibility could be doing more than most observers think. It could be changing how fans discover footballers, while changing the narrative the sport and boost viewership.

For Euan Jones, Digital PR Expert at Casinos.com, the significance lies in how naturally that recognition can develop.

“The inclusion of women’s football in EA SPORTS FC has arguably been one of the most effective visibility tools the women’s game has gained in recent years,” Jones said.

But that visibility means more than just seeing players in the popular video game franchise.

“The really important change isn’t simply that female players are now represented in a hugely popular football game, it’s that their names, faces and abilities have become part of the everyday football conversation for audiences who may not traditionally have followed the women’s game.”

EA SPORTS FC Is Making Female Players More Familiar to Fans

There is a difference between knowing women’s football even exists and recognizing its biggest stars.

For years, many casual football fans could name a handful of male superstars without hesitation but struggled to identify the leading figures in the women’s game.

EA SPORTS FC offers a way to narrow that gap. When players build teams, compete with friends or experiment with different squads, they can encounter female footballers without deliberately seeking out women’s football content. A player who initially appears on screen as a name and set of attributes can become someone a gamer remembers, discusses and eventually follows.

That process matters because familiarity often comes before genuine interest. A football fan who recognises a player from a gaming session may be more likely to stop scrolling when her highlights appear online or pay attention when she features in a major match.

Jones believes that is where the branding opportunity becomes particularly powerful.

“That’s powerful from a branding perspective because visibility creates familiarity, and familiarity creates interest,” the digital PR expert explained.

The game is not replacing the importance of live football, media coverage or investment in women’s competitions. Instead, it gives the sport another way to enter people’s lives, reaching audiences during the hours they might otherwise spend engaging exclusively with the men’s game.

Gaming Could Help Women’s Football Reach Its Next Generation of Fans

The longer-term opportunity goes beyond individual player recognition. When women’s football becomes a regular part of gaming culture, it has a better chance of becoming a normal part of the wider football conversation.

That shift can happen through small moments. Friends debate which players belong in a squad. Someone discovers a footballer they had never heard of. And that becomes the linchpin for a more meaningful connection to a player and team.

As Jones explained, an existing football fan might encounter a female player in the game, learn her name, talk about her with friends and later recognise her on social media, on the pitch or in the news.

“EA FC has efficiently helped move women’s football players from being names that only dedicated fans knew to becoming part of the wider football vocabulary,” he said.

For a sport seeking to broaden its audience, that first point of contact is valuable. EA SPORTS FC has helped make women’s football more visible in a space where millions already spend their time. If that familiarity translates into greater curiosity about the real game, its influence could extend well beyond the screen.

Jones believes the long-term impact could be significant, and it is an assessment worth considering. The next generation of women’s football fans may not all discover the sport in a stadium or through a television broadcast. Some may start with a controller in their hands.