Edin Dzeko Announces Emotional Int’l Retirement From Bosnia and Herzegovina

One of the most enduring figures in Balkan football is preparing to say goodbye. Edin Dzeko has confirmed that his next appearance for Bosnia and Herzegovina will be his last, closing out a remarkable international career that stretched nearly two decades. In the soccer world, few players have embodied their nation’s story quite like the 40-year-old striker.

A UEFA Nations League Farewell Against Sweden

Dzeko revealed the news in an emotional social media post, confirming that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on October 2 will be his final appearance for the national team. “Sometimes I found myself wondering when this moment would come… but I never imagined how emotional I would feel writing these words,” he wrote, adding that nothing in his career compares to the pride he felt every time he wore the shirt. He also looked back to where it all began, recalling his 2007 debut against Turkey nearly 20 years ago. The home fixture gives fans one final chance for a proper send-off after following him since that debut.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s All-Time Leading Scorer and Most-Capped Player

The numbers alone tell a powerful story. Dzeko retires as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s all-time leading scorer with 73 goals and the nation’s most-capped player with 151 appearances. His goals were decisive in both of the country’s World Cup qualifications — 2014, its first-ever appearance at the tournament, and again this past cycle, which took the team all the way to the Round of 32 at the 2026 finals. Even at 40, he contributed key moments in the play-offs along the way, including an emotional equalizer against Wales and a role in the decisive win over Italy in Zenica.

Those two World Cups bookend a career defined by consistency and leadership. As captain for many years, Dzeko carried both the weight of results and the symbolic responsibility of representing a country still shaping its football identity in the decades since the 1990s conflict.

A Career Spanning Six Countries and Counting

While the international chapter closes, Dzeko’s club career is still going. After helping Schalke earn promotion back to the Bundesliga during a six-month spell that began in January 2026, he signed a fresh one-year contract extension through 2027 this past August, keeping him in Germany as one of the oldest players in Bundesliga history. His journey has taken him through Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, Inter Milan, Fenerbahçe, Fiorentina, and now Schalke — a professional longevity that few players anywhere in the world can match, let alone at 40 years old.

A Lasting Legacy for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dzeko’s retirement leaves a real gap for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team. Finding a new talisman and leader will be the next challenge for the setup he leaves behind. But his legacy is already secure — two World Cup qualifications delivered, countless memorable goals scored, and a standard of professionalism that younger generations across the region will be chasing for years to come. For fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 2 will be an emotional night. For the wider football world, it marks the end of an international career built on longevity, loyalty, and quiet excellence.