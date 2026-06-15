‘The Egyptian Magician’ Mohamed Salah: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mohamed Salah is one of the greatest soccer players of his generation and the face of Egyptian football as he leads his country into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Liverpool star has won nearly every major honor at club level and remains Egypt’s biggest hope on the international stage. As the tournament begins, Salah is chasing more records while carrying the expectations of an entire nation. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Mohamed Salah Became a Liverpool Legend

Long before he became a star at Liverpool, Salah was making a name for himself in Egypt. The winger broke through with Al-Mokawloon before earning a move to Swiss club Basel in 2012, where his performances quickly put him on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest teams. After spells with Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma, Salah completed a move to Liverpool in 2017 — a transfer that would turn him into one of the world’s biggest soccer stars.

The move transformed his career.

In his first Premier League season with Liverpool, Salah scored a record 32 league goals in a 38-game campaign. He later helped the club win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

By 2025, he had become Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League scorer and one of the most decorated players in club history.

2. Salah Carries Egypt’s World Cup Dreams

For many Egyptian fans, Salah is more than a soccer player.

He helped Egypt qualify for the 2018 World Cup, ending a 28-year absence from the tournament. Now he enters the 2026 World Cup as captain and leader of a squad hoping to make history.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan made clear how important Salah remains to the national team.

“We have great players – I am very happy with my squad – but, of course, we depend on Salah in big moments,” Hassan said, via The Guardian. “He scores goals, he creates chances. We need him to be at his best and he will be. I am confident he can guide us to victories.”

Salah scored nine goals and added three assists during qualifying while playing nearly every minute of Egypt’s campaign.

3. Mohamed Salah’s Rise Started at Just 14 Years Old

Salah was born in Basyoun, Egypt, and joined El Mokawloon’s youth academy at age 14.

As a teenager, he looked up to stars like Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane and spent countless hours trying to copy their moves during local pickup games.

His talent became obvious early.

He debuted for El Mokawloon’s senior team in 2010 and quickly earned a move to Basel, where he won league titles and established himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

His rapid development eventually led him to the Premier League, where he became one of the sport’s biggest stars.

4. Mohamed Salah Is a Proud Family Man

Away from the field, Salah keeps much of his personal life private.

He married his wife Magi in 2013, and the couple has two daughters, Makka and Kayan.

Salah has often spoken about the importance of family and maintaining a grounded lifestyle despite his global fame.

One of his most recognizable traditions is celebrating goals with sujud, a gesture of gratitude that he says has been part of his life since childhood.

He also enjoys playing video games and once joked about his virtual soccer skills.

“Salah in the video game is stronger than the real one,” he said.

5. A Historic Individual Award Could Be Next

Even after winning countless trophies, Salah still has history to chase.

The Liverpool star enters the World Cup among the contenders for the Ballon d’Or, soccer’s most prestigious individual award.

A strong tournament could strengthen his case after another productive club season in which he scored 24 goals and added 18 assists.

Salah is also closing in on Egypt’s all-time scoring record and could reach another milestone during the tournament.

At 34, he has little left to prove at the club level. But a deep World Cup run with Egypt would add another remarkable chapter to an already legendary career.