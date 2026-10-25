El Clasico Preview: Barcelona’s Perfect Run Meets Real Madrid Chaos

Barcelona have won all nine of their La Liga games. Real Madrid arrive at Spotify Camp Nou six points behind, without Vinícius Júnior through suspension and now without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been ruled out with flu. That is already a difficult situation for José Mourinho. Add Madrid’s ongoing war of words with La Liga’s leadership and its complaints about refereeing, and this El Clasico feels like a test of more than football. Hansi Flick’s team have the results, the momentum and the clearer identity. Madrid have plenty of questions to answer.

Sunday’s showdown could reshape the title race before the season reaches November. Barcelona’s perfect league record survived nine matches, although their 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain ended an 11-game winning streak across all competitions. Madrid have the quality to make this a very different kind of afternoon, but the pressure is firmly on the visitors.

What to Expect From Barcelona in El Clasico

Barcelona remain the team to beat in La Liga, and one European defeat does little to change that. The PSG match exposed defensive weaknesses, but it also showed how quickly Flick’s side can turn a game into an attacking spectacle. Lamine Yamal remains one of the most exciting young players in world football, while Raphinha brings a combination of finishing, relentless work rate and directness that makes him a constant threat. With Pedri and Rodri available in midfield, Barcelona have the tools to dictate the tempo and force Madrid to spend long stretches defending.

Flick does have selection problems, particularly at the back. Dani Olmo is expected to miss around a month with an adductor injury sustained against PSG, while Eric García and Andreas Christensen are sidelined with thigh injuries. Jules Koundé is also unavailable after suffering an ankle problem, leaving Barcelona short of familiar options in defense. Those absences make the defensive side of this match more interesting, especially against Kylian Mbappé. Still, expect Barcelona to press aggressively, push bodies forward and try to overwhelm Madrid rather than retreat into a cautious game. At home, with a chance to open up a nine-point gap over their fiercest rivals, there is little reason for Flick to abandon his identity.

The Noise Around Real Madrid

Madrid’s problems go beyond missing players. Vinícius Júnior will serve the second match of a four-game La Liga suspension after being sent off against Villarreal for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair and then protesting the decision. Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Raúl Asencio are also out injured. The latest blow came Sunday, when Madrid confirmed that Courtois would miss the match with a flu-like illness. Andriy Lunin is expected to replace him, meaning Madrid lose one of their most important players just hours before the biggest game of their league season so far.

The off-field drama is harder to ignore. After the September derby defeat to Atlético Madrid, Madrid publicly criticized the refereeing and called for La Liga president Javier Tebas to leave his post. Mourinho has also questioned whether his team is being allowed to compete on a level playing field. Clubs have every right to challenge decisions they believe are wrong, and refereeing should never be beyond scrutiny. But there comes a point when the complaints start to look like a distraction from the football. Barcelona have spent the opening weeks of the season winning matches and building a lead. Madrid have spent far too much time arguing about the people running the competition. If the visitors lose at Camp Nou, the excuses will not make the nine-point gap disappear.

How to Watch El Clasico El Clasico kicks off at 9 p.m. local time in Barcelona on Sunday, October 25. That is 4 p.m. ET in the United States and 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom and Ireland. With Barcelona looking to extend their perfect league start and Madrid desperate to close the gap, this is one of the season’s biggest fixtures already. Region Channel USA ABC, ESPN+ (English); ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Canada TSN Premium UK Premier Sports 1 Australia beIN Sports 3 Spain DAZN LaLiga Germany DAZN Italy DAZN, Italia 1 Brazil CazéTV

Barcelona have the chance to deliver a statement win, extend their lead to nine points and put their rivals under even greater pressure. Madrid can change the narrative with one result, of course. But they arrive with a suspended superstar, an absent first-choice goalkeeper and a growing list of distractions. For all the talk surrounding the club, the simplest way to silence the noise is to win the game. Now they have to do it at Camp Nou.