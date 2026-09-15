How To Watch Elche vs Real Madrid (La Liga): Team News, Confirmed Lineups & TV/Streaming

The Big Question: Will Mourinho Rest Key Players With the Madrid Derby Looming?

Elche host Real Madrid on Tuesday in La Liga at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. Kickoff is 20:30 CET / 2:30 p.m. ET. José Mourinho’s side sit second in the table with 12 points from five games and will look to close the gap on leaders Barcelona, while Elche sit near the bottom after a winless start under Martín Anselmi.

Real Madrid enter the match in strong form, having bounced back from their only slip of the season — a 1-0 loss at Real Betis — with a Champions League win over Inter Milan and a 4-1 thrashing of Rayo Vallecano, powered by a Kylian Mbappé brace plus goals from Álvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham. That’s five wins from six across all competitions since Mourinho took over. But with the first Madrid Derby of the season against Atlético coming up this Sunday, don’t be surprised if Mourinho uses this one to manage minutes across his squad.

Elche Team News

Elche remain without winger Yago Santiago, who’s making real progress in his recovery from a knee procedure but isn’t expected back until after the international break. New defender Kevin Lomonaco could be involved in the matchday squad for the first time since his deadline-day arrival from Argentina’s Independiente. Thomas Lemar is an option after recent substitute appearances, and beyond Santiago, Anselmi has a nearly full squad to choose from. He’ll be looking for a far more solid defensive display than Elche have shown so far against a Real Madrid attack that’s averaging well over two goals a game.

Real Madrid Team News

Mourinho is still without the injured trio of Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo. The good news elsewhere: Aurélien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, and Endrick have all returned to training after their own spells on the sidelines and are working their way back into contention, with Tchouameni in particular offering the defensive-midfield structure Mourinho values in chaotic matches. Given the packed schedule and Sunday’s derby, expect Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella as candidates to start in defense, with Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Güler among the options in midfield and attack. Bellingham has been one of Real Madrid’s most influential players in the early going, with three goals and three assists in just five league appearances under his new manager, and he’s likely to feature prominently alongside Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Confirmed Lineups

Confirmed starting XIs (to be updated when announced):

How and Where to Watch

Country TV / Streaming USA ESPN2, ESPN+ (English); ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Canada TSN Premium UK Premier Sports 1 Australia beIN Sports 1 Spain M+ LaLiga TV

Real Madrid’s superior quality and near-half-century of dominance in this fixture make them clear favorites, but Elche will hope home support and a more organized defensive effort can at least frustrate the visitors for a night. With one eye clearly on Sunday’s derby, this still has the makings of a comfortable, if somewhat businesslike, night for Mourinho’s side.