In the unforgiving world of top-flight soccer, fairy tales rarely last beyond the opening chapters. Yet SV Elversberg, the smallest club in Bundesliga history from a town of just 13,000 people, is writing one of the most improbable stories of the young season. On Saturday the Saarland side staged a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach, sealed by an injury-time winner, to make it two wins from two and sit among the early leaders.

Gladbach took an early 1-0 lead when Hugo Brolin found the back of the Elversberg net in the 11th minute. And Hugo Bolin scored a second in the 44th minute that gave ‘Gladbach a 2-1 halftime lead after David Mokva tied the match at 1-1 in the 29th minute. Elversberg found themselves down 3-1 by the 56th minute but the minnows refused to fold. Maurice Krattenmacher pulled them within 1 goal, and Felix Keidel made it 3-3 before Krattenmacher struck the decisive blow in the second minute of stoppage time. The late drama, showcased a side that simply will not accept its underdog status. Two wins, seven goals scored, and maximum points have the football world taking notice.

Gladbach took an early 1-0 lead when Hugo Brolin found the back of the Elversberg net in the 11th minute. And Hugo Bolin scored a second in the 44th minute that gave ‘Gladbach a 2-1 halftime lead after David Mokva tied the match at 1-1 in the 29th minute. Elversberg found themselves down 3-1 by the 56th minute but the minnows refused to fold. Maurice Krattenmacher pulled them within 1 goal, and Felix Keidel made it 3-3 before Krattenmacher struck the decisive blow in the second minute of stoppage time. The late drama, showcased a side that simply will not accept its underdog status. Two wins, seven goals scored, and maximum points have the football world taking notice.

Gladbach took an early 1-0 lead when Hugo Brolin found the back of the Elversberg net in the 11th minute. And Hugo Bolin scored a second in the 44th minute that gave ‘Gladbach a 2-1 halftime lead after David Mokva tied the match at 1-1 in the 29th minute. Elversberg found themselves down 3-1 by the 56th minute but the minnows refused to fold. Maurice Krattenmacher pulled them within 1 goal, and Felix Keidel made it 3-3 before Krattenmacher struck the decisive blow in the second minute of stoppage time. The late drama, showcased a side that simply will not accept its underdog status. Two wins, seven goals scored, and maximum points have the football world taking notice.

Gladbach took an early 1-0 lead when Hugo Brolin found the back of the Elversberg net in the 11th minute. And Hugo Bolin scored a second in the 44th minute that gave ‘Gladbach a 2-1 halftime lead after David Mokva tied the match at 1-1 in the 29th minute. Elversberg found themselves down 3-1 by the 56th minute but the minnows refused to fold. Maurice Krattenmacher pulled them within 1 goal, and Felix Keidel made it 3-3 before Krattenmacher struck the decisive blow in the second minute of stoppage time. The late drama, showcased a side that simply will not accept its underdog status. Two wins, seven goals scored, and maximum points have the football world taking notice.

Cole Campbell and the American Spark in Saarland

Texas-born winger Cole Campbell, signed permanently from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal this July, has been central to the excitement. He saw 68 minutes of action today before being substituted and played a solid match. He scored in the historic opening-day win over Leverkusen, and today’s game marked his second Bundesliga start for the club. The 20-year-old’s pace and directness give Elversberg a dangerous outlet and provide American fans with a compelling storyline inside this unlikely success.

What Makes This Tiny Club a Genuine Team to Watch

Coach Vincent Wagner has instilled belief and organization that belies the club’s size. Smart recruitment of hungry, high-upside players, a clear identity, and the freedom to attack have created a side capable of hurting anyone on their day. While staying up remains the ultimate challenge, Elversberg’s start proves they belong. The rest of the Bundesliga has been warned: the little club from Spiesen-Elversberg is not here just to survive but to truly shake things up. And they are off to a roaring start.

For fans wanting to follow every twist of this underdog run and the rest of the Bundesliga season, here is a list of where to watch every major league in the U.S.