Little Giants Stun ‘Gladbach 4-3: Elversberg’s Perfect Bundesliga Start

SPIESEN-ELVERSBERG, GERMANY - AUGUST 29: David Mokwa of SV Elversberg celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Bundesliga 2026/27 match between SV Elversberg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Ursapharm-Arena on August 29, 2026 in Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
In the unforgiving world of top-flight soccer, fairy tales rarely last beyond the opening chapters. Yet SV Elversberg, the smallest club in Bundesliga history from a town of just 13,000 people, is writing one of the most improbable stories of the young season. On Saturday the Saarland side staged a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach, sealed by an injury-time winner, to make it two wins from two and sit among the early leaders.
Why Elversberg’s Shock Start Has the Entire Bundesliga Watching
Five years ago this club was still grinding in the fourth tier. Promoted as one of the most modest operations ever to reach Germany’s top flight, Elversberg arrived with limited resources, a stadium still under expansion, and almost no one tipping them to survive. Instead they opened with a 3-2 home win over Bayer Leverkusen, racing out to a 3-0 lead before holding off a late comeback attempt. And today they faced a Borussia Mönchengladbach side that is a solid mid-table team that are no strangers to European competition and a home stadium known to be a fortress. Elversberg were not intimidated. Not even when they went down 3-1 early in the second half.
The Wild 4-3 Thriller That Defined Their Character
Gladbach took an early 1-0 lead when Hugo Brolin found the back of the Elversberg net in the 11th minute. And Hugo Bolin scored a second in the 44th minute that gave ‘Gladbach a 2-1 halftime lead after David Mokva tied the match at 1-1 in the 29th minute. Elversberg found themselves down 3-1 by the 56th minute but the minnows refused to fold. Maurice Krattenmacher pulled them within 1 goal, and Felix Keidel made it 3-3 before Krattenmacher struck the decisive blow in the second minute of stoppage time. The late drama, showcased a side that simply will not accept its underdog status. Two wins, seven goals scored, and maximum points have the football world taking notice.
Cole Campbell and the American Spark in Saarland
Texas-born winger Cole Campbell, signed permanently from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal this July, has been central to the excitement. He saw 68 minutes of action today before being substituted and played a solid match. He scored in the historic opening-day win over Leverkusen, and today’s game marked his second Bundesliga start for the club. The 20-year-old’s pace and directness give Elversberg a dangerous outlet and provide American fans with a compelling storyline inside this unlikely success.
What Makes This Tiny Club a Genuine Team to Watch
Coach Vincent Wagner has instilled belief and organization that belies the club’s size. Smart recruitment of hungry, high-upside players, a clear identity, and the freedom to attack have created a side capable of hurting anyone on their day. While staying up remains the ultimate challenge, Elversberg’s start proves they belong. The rest of the Bundesliga has been warned: the little club from Spiesen-Elversberg is not here just to survive but to truly shake things up. And they are off to a roaring start.
In the unforgiving world of top-flight soccer, fairy tales rarely last beyond the opening chapters. Yet SV Elversberg, the smallest club in Bundesliga history from a town of just 13,000 people, is writing one of the most improbable stories of the young season. On Saturday the Saarland side staged a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory at […]
Little Giants Stun ‘Gladbach 4-3: Elversberg’s Perfect Bundesliga Start