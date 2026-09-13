How to Watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich (Bundesliga): Team News, Lineups and TV

SV Elversberg welcome Bayern Munich to the URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde on Sunday for one of the most intriguing fixtures of Bundesliga Matchday 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. local time, or 11:30 a.m. ET, with the match available to viewers in the United States on USA Network and Peacock.

The newly promoted hosts have made a sensational start to their first-ever Bundesliga campaign, beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 before producing a remarkable comeback victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Schalke last weekend but responded in midweek with a 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt. The matchup pits Elversberg’s fearless momentum against Bayern’s depth and experience.

Elversberg Team News

Elversberg have a full squad available for the visit of the German champions, according to Bayern’s official match preview. The club’s early-season success has been built on energetic attacking play, with Lukas Petkov, Francis Onyeka and Cole Campbell supporting striker David Mokwa in a likely 4-2-3-1 formation.

There was also positive news concerning head coach Vincent Wagner. After being sent off during the comeback win at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Wagner’s suspension was overturned by the DFB’s sports court, allowing him to take his place on the touchline against Bayern.

Elversberg Potential Lineup

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Nicolas Kristof; Jan Gyamerah, Lukas Pinckert, Maximilian Rohr, Lasse Günther; Felix Keidel, Łukasz Poręba; Lukas Petkov, Francis Onyeka, Cole Campbell; David Mokwa.

Projected lineup only; subject to official confirmation.

Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern are also close to full strength, with Serge Gnabry the only major injury concern. Vincent Kompany confirmed that Gnabry has been training but remains doubtful, with a final decision expected before kickoff. The winger could return to the squad for the following match against Union Berlin if he does not make the trip to Elversberg.

Harry Kane should lead the attack after scoring in the Champions League rout of Bodø/Glimt, with Michael Olise and Luis Díaz likely to provide support. Joshua Kimmich is expected to feature in midfield, while Bayern’s defensive options include Kim Min-jae and Nathaniel Brown. The visitors will want a stronger Bundesliga performance after dropping points at Schalke.

Bayern Munich Potential Lineup

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Nathaniel Brown; Joshua Kimmich, Tom Bischof; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Díaz; Harry Kane.

Projected lineup only; subject to official confirmation.

Confirmed Lineups

The official starting XIs are usually released approximately one hour before kickoff. This section will be be updated once Elversberg and Bayern Munich announce their teams.

How and Where to Watch