Emiliano Martinez Post Heartfelt Message Following World Cup Final Loss

For the first time in his club and international career, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has lost a final match.

The Argentina National Football Team had returned to the final for the second consecutive World Cup, the first country to do so since 1986 and 1990 (also by Argentina), but lost to Spain in extra time, 0-1.

Martinez was the highlight for the Argentines, recording 11 saves in the game, but it wasn’t enough to help the team win the World Cup.

‘Dibu’ Martinez took to social media and released a heartfelt message following the loss to the Spaniards in the final.

Emi Martinez Heartfelt Message

Since becoming Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper in 2021, Emiliano Martinez hasn’t lost a final with the country until the 2026 World Cup.

The Aston Villa player won two Copa Americas, the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (The Finalissima) and the 2022 WC in Qatar. Now, the GK suffers his first final loss.

Martinez released a heartfelt message on Instagram following the loss, revealing that he may step aside from the national team.

“I dreamed of winning it again. I dreamed of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more. Honestly, the pain is hard to put into words. Now I have to reflect on many things, see how to move forward, and decide if it’s time to step aside. I am truly sorry. I gave it my all to help my country and my teammates,” Martinez wrote in the post, translated to English using Google.

‘Dibu’ Martinez made 20 saves in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup run, tied for the second most in the tournament.

If the Argentine were to call it quits for his national team career, it would be a while before there is a clear answer to the 2030 cycle.

Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso, Martinez’s backups this WC, will both be in their late 30s and are unlikely to be between the posts next iteration.

With four years to decide whether he will retire from international football or not, Argentina can begin looking for their next first goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez Set to Return to Aston Villa

After his much-needed holidays, Emiliano Martinez will return to Aston Villa after the World Cup.

Early in the summer transfer window, Serie A club Juventus made a bid for the keeper, but remain distant in their bids with the Premier League side.

Juve is reportedly looking for a transfer in the range of €5-6 million, while Villa are looking for the range of €10-15 million.

With no more bids being reported, Martinez is set to return to Birmingham, England, after the World Cup final run.

Aston Villa is currently in preseason and will have its first matchup of the 2026/27 season when they take on Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup Final in August, which is the likely return date for Martinez for the 2025/26 Europa League winners.

With still more time to play in his career, Emiliano Martinez could add more trophies to his cabinet.