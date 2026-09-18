Tuchel Shakes Up England Squad as Alexander-Arnold and Palmer Return, Foden Out

Thomas Tuchel has shaken up England by recalling Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer in his first 27-man Nations League squad after the World Cup. The pair were among the most notable omissions from England’s summer tournament roster, but both are back as Tuchel begins shaping the team for the next cycle and Euro 2028.

Alexander-Arnold’s return is particularly eye-catching after the Real Madrid right-back missed the World Cup despite being one of the biggest names in English soccer. Cole Palmer is back after missing the tournament as well and has started the new club season strongly for Chelsea, scoring four goals and adding two assists in his first six appearances. Dominic Calvert-Lewin also earns a recall after scoring four times in six games for Leeds.

Tuchel Gives England a Different Look With Several Younger Faces

There are several younger faces in the squad, although Rio Ngumoha is the only player receiving a first senior call-up. The 18-year-old Liverpool winger has made limited senior appearances for his club but has impressed enough to earn Tuchel’s attention, having also featured against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League this month.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, Newcastle defender Lewis Hall, Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Everton center-back Jarrad Branthwaite are among the other players returning to the squad after missing the World Cup group. Branthwaite and Hall give Tuchel additional defensive options, while Scott adds another creative midfielder to a group already containing Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo and Elliot Anderson.

There is still plenty of continuity. Jordan Pickford remains England’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Jason Steele and James Trafford providing the other options. Harry Kane keeps his place up front, while Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Morgan Rogers remain part of the attacking group. Full squad list HERE.

Foden Among High-Profile England Omissions

The omissions are as interesting as the returns. Manchester City star Phil Foden is again absent after also missing the World Cup, while Morgan Gibbs-White and Fulham teenager Josh King have been left out after being part of the wider conversation around the squad.

Harry Maguire and John Stones are also missing, although Stones is unavailable because of injury. Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, both members of the World Cup squad, are also absent, as is Noni Madueke.

The result is a squad that looks more like an evolution than a complete rebuild. Tuchel has restored several players who were previously outside his plans while keeping much of the core that took England to third place at the World Cup.

Spain, Croatia and Czechia Await England

The new-look England side faces an immediate test. Spain, the reigning world champions, visit Wembley on September 26 before England travels to Czechia three days later. Croatia then hosts England on October 3, with the window concluding against Czechia at Wembley on October 6.

Four matches in 11 days give Tuchel plenty of opportunities to assess his options, but the opposition leaves little room for experimentation without consequences. Spain provides the headline opener, while the Croatia trip should carry an extra edge after the two nations met at the 2026 World Cup.

The World Cup chapter is closed. Tuchel has now opened the next one with a few familiar names returning, some new opportunities emerging and at least one major star — Foden — still waiting for the door to reopen.