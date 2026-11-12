England vs Croatia Today Nations League: Preview, Lineups & TV Info

England return to Wembley on Thursday looking to secure their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals when they host Croatia. Thomas Tuchel’s side need just one point from their final two group matches to progress, while the visitors arrive under pressure after three consecutive defeats. There is also a major individual milestone waiting for Harry Kane.

England vs Croatia Today Nations League: Preview and Group Standings

England have responded impressively to their opening 3-2 defeat against Spain, winning three consecutive matches. Those victories include a 3-0 success over Czechia and a remarkable 7-0 demolition of Croatia in the reverse fixture in October. With 14 goals scored and a goal difference of +11, the Three Lions have been the most prolific team in the competition.

England sit second in Group A3 with nine points, three behind leaders Spain. A draw at Wembley would guarantee their place in the quarter-finals, although Tuchel’s team will still have an opportunity to challenge for top spot when they face Spain on Sunday.

Croatia’s campaign has gone in the opposite direction. After opening with a 2-1 win over Czechia, Slaven Bilic’s team have lost to Spain twice and suffered that humiliating seven-goal defeat against England. They have just three points and a goal difference of -10, leaving them with a difficult task if they are to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

England have also won their last four meetings with Croatia, making the visitors’ challenge even more daunting. The 7-0 result in Rijeka was the most emphatic of those victories.

England Team News: Harry Kane Set for Historic Night

Kane is expected to lead England at Wembley, where he is set to make his 126th international appearance and move clear of Peter Shilton as the most-capped player in England men’s history. The Bayern Munich striker has already scored 91 goals for his country and arrives as the reigning Ballon d’Or winner.

Tuchel has some defensive decisions to make. Myles Lewis-Skelly is suspended, while Marc Guehi has withdrawn through injury and Ezri Konsa is unavailable for Thursday’s match. Dan Burn has been added to the squad, with Bournemouth defender James Hill also called up. Cole Palmer has not been included in the squad.

Uncapped players Josh King, James Hill and Jobe Bellingham are among the new options, but Tuchel is expected to prioritize securing qualification rather than making wholesale changes.

Croatia Team News: Modric Leads Injury-Hit Visitors

Luka Modric remains Croatia’s captain and is expected to make his 207th international appearance at 41. The veteran midfielder will be central to Bilic’s hopes of producing a much better performance than the one in Rijeka.

Croatia will be without Ivan Perisic, who is suspended after being sent off against Spain. Injuries have also forced Josip Sutalo, Martin Pongracic, Andrej Kramaric, Franjo Ivanovic and Kristijan Jakic out of contention. Dominik Livakovic is expected to start in goal.

Probable Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Quansah, Hill, Burn, Hall; Rice, Anderson; Ngumoha, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Croatia (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Pasalic, Baturina; Budimir.

England vs Croatia Today Nations League: TV Information

Region Broadcaster USA fuboTV PPV (English), ViX (Spanish) Canada DAZN UK ITV 1 Australia beIN Sports 2 Croatia NOVA TV

Kick-off is at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET) at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12.