Erling Haaland Injury Scare Has Man City Sweating Before Liverpool

Erling Haaland gestured toward the Norway bench, pointed toward his leg, and made it clear he needed to come off. In the 67th minute of Sunday’s Nations League match against Portugal, with the score locked at 1-1, the Manchester City striker limped toward the sideline and was replaced by Jørgen Strand Larsen. He’d gone close to scoring just before that, dragging an effort wide before going down. He walked off under his own power, exchanged a quick hug, and sat down. The images were enough to send a jolt of concern through the Etihad.

What Exactly Happened in Portugal

Norway had taken the lead through Kristoffer Ajer’s spectacular volley in the 36th minute, before João Cancelo equalized just two minutes later. Haaland had been involved throughout the first hour but began showing visible discomfort before requesting the substitution himself. No official explanation for the injury has been offered yet by Norway’s team or medical staff, and reports differ on the exact nature of the problem, with most describing it only as a suspected muscular issue. For a player who almost never comes off unless necessary, that uncertainty is exactly what’s fueling the scare.

Portugal went on to win 2-1 on a late Gonçalo Ramos goal, finishing the match with 10 men after winger Francisco Conceição was sent off in the 87th minute for two bookable offenses. The result sealed Portugal’s place in the Nations League quarterfinals and put them six points clear of second-placed Denmark, while Norway suffered their third straight Nations League defeat and sit bottom of Group A4 alongside Wales on 3 points. It was also Portugal’s first match since Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp walkout, and he wasn’t involved at all, with Jesus saying only, “If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team.”

City’s Immediate Problem

The timing for Haaland’s injury scare could hardly be worse. Manchester City’s next Premier League fixture is a massive trip to Anfield to face Liverpool next Sunday, with a Champions League home match against Paris Saint-Germain following just three days later. Haaland has scored seven Premier League goals already this season and has been central to Enzo Maresca’s attack, carrying a heavy scoring load and stretching defenses in a way few other forwards can.

City are already navigating other fitness concerns and the ongoing fallout from their financial charges verdict. Losing or even limiting Haaland for the Liverpool game would significantly alter their approach. He isn’t just a goal threat, he’s the focal point of the entire system.

What We Don’t Know Yet

As of Monday morning there’s no official diagnosis and no scans have been publicly reported. The range of possibilities runs from minor muscle tightness to something that could keep him out for one or more matches. City’s medical staff will assess him as soon as he returns to Manchester, and until those results are known, every update will be scrutinized.

Haaland has generally been durable, but international windows have produced scares before, including a groin issue that cost him two Euro qualifiers back in 2023. Clubs across the Premier League know the pattern well: a star player limps off for his country, reassurances are offered, and the club is left managing the consequences.

Knock-On Effects

If Haaland is unavailable or restricted, City will need others to step up, and none of their options replicate his specific mix of pace, power and finishing. The calendar is unforgiving: Liverpool away, then PSG at home just three days later. Beyond the tactical questions sits the familiar fan and media reaction, another big-name City player returning from international duty under a cloud. Until City gets eyes on him in the coming days, the only concrete information is the image from Portugal: their most important attacker signaling he couldn’t continue, walking off with a clear limp.